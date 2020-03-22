‘counting-on’-fans-think-jinger-duggar-is-‘at-the-bottom’-when-it-comes-to-being-a-good-mother

The Duggar family lives a very different life compared to most modern American families. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar raised their kids with very strict, conservative rules, and it’s led some fans to think that not all of the kids are happy. Plus, some fans are certain the older kids’ parenting techniques could use some work. But when it comes to who they think is a good or bad parent, Jinger Duggar is at the bottom.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jinger Duggar shares one daughter with Jeremy Vuolo

Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, wed back in 2016 after courting for several months. After the wedding, the two moved to Laredo, Texas, where Vuolo was working as a pastor. They opted to do things a bit differently from the rest of Duggar’s family — they didn’t have kids right away. Instead, the two waited more than a year before announcing a pregnancy.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Felicity, in July 2018. Since then, though, they have not had another child — something that has surprised fans, since the Duggars tend to have kids one right after another.

Fans have questioned if Duggar is truly happy in her marriage

Some who follow the show are convinced that Duggar isn’t completely happy in her marriage. There have been opinions from fans that Vuolo is arrogant, which might lead to tension in the couple’s relationship. Plus, Duggar was thrust into a much more modern life than she was used to, which some think might have made it difficult for her to adapt.

It’s important to note, though, that there has never been any confirmation that the two don’t have a loving relationship. They seem to greatly appreciate each other on social media, which is the only way fans get to see the ins and outs of their marriage.

Fans don’t think Duggar has taken on motherhood well

Some fans have questioned Duggar’s happiness ever since she was young. There has been speculation that she’s battled mental health disorders in the past, and fans aren’t certain she’s been any happier since getting married (though nothing has been confirmed). And, according to a recent Reddit thread, they don’t think she seems happy about being a mother.

“Jinger’s eyes went from dead to more dead with motherhood,” one user wrote. “I agree with Jinger being at the bottom. She only ever looks happy when doing something fun in LA,” someone else wrote. “Jinger seems totally checked out,” another person commented. “Jinger acts like her daughter is a doll and shows no bond with her,” one comment read.

Duggar shows nothing but love for her daughter on social media

Though some fans have their opinions of Duggar as a parent,

not everyone agrees with the negativity. Fans have often commented positive

things on Duggar’s posts with her daughter and have suggested that she seems

like an incredible mother. It’s also important to note that Duggar dotes on

Felicity on social media and appears to truly enjoy spending time with her. Of

course, it’s impossible to know what’s going on in someone’s head, so it’s hard

to definitively say what Duggar is thinking when it comes to being a mom.