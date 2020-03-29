Counting On – Derick Dillard Speaks Out About The Alleged Rift Between His Wife Jill and The Rest Of The Duggar Family

Former Counting On star Derick Dillard continues to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what life is like in the Duggar family when the TLC cameras aren’t rolling. Dillard – who is married to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s second-oldest daughter Jill – has been throwing some serious shade at his in-laws in recent months, and it doesn’t look like he has plans to stop anytime soon.

In a new interview with vlogger Katie Joy on the YouTube channel Without A Crystal Ball, Dillard revealed that he wasn’t “allowed” to share the news of his own engagement to Jill Duggar or their pregnancy announcements while filming 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On. Instead, Dillard says that they were forced to go through official Duggar protocol.

“We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice,” said the 31-year-old. “If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble.”

The father of two has made it clear that he and Jill Duggar didn’t have control of their own lives, and their family relationships were “affected to this extent that you are on board with the family business.”

Dillard says that he decided to start speaking up because he wanted to clear up “misconceptions” that fans had about his own family, as well as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Dillard has been the “black sheep” of the famous conservative family ever since TLC reportedly fired him after a transphobic Twitter rant against fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings.

Curious about ways you can be intentional with dates during the coronavirus pandemic?… https://t.co/t3nbVkGztR — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 26, 2020

While Dillard admits he is a social conservative and has some controversial views, he says that his social media activity isn’t why he parted ways with the network. Instead, he seems to insist that he acted out so he could force a separation between the network and his family and get them away from Counting On.

Dillard says that he has no problem with women wearing pants, and skirts and dresses are not his definition of modesty. He also says he has no problems with the LGBTQ community and has a close friend who is gay. The couple has also enrolled their oldest son Israel in public school, which is something Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar would never do.

Derick Dillard says that he and Jill Duggar are doing everything they can to heal after being forced to film Counting On.

“There’s definitely been some ups and downs over the past several years, but we’ve been seeing a licensed counselor, which has helped a lot,” said Dillard. “God has answered our prayers and has used this to help us work through the pain and stress and grow closer together as a couple.”



