countdown-to-a-crisis:-how-the-duke-and-duchess-of-sussex’s-move-to-‘step-back’-unfolded

The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen on Monday as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future.

The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge since the issue engulfed the royal family this week, making headlines around the world.

Meghan is with their baby son Archie in Canada, but a royal source said it is likely she will join the crisis talks by phone.

The duchess flew to Canada a few days ago where the family spent an extended festive break in the province of British Columbia.

With the crisis coming to a head, here is how the royal drama unfolded.

November 18 2019

The couple embark on a six-week sabbatical in Canada, where the Duchess formerly lived and still has close friends, with their six-month-old son, Archie.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed they were enjoying the “warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape”.