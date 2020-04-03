🔥Councils in UK struggle to house homeless despite Government calls to accommodate them during pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Homeless people seeking accommodation have been turned away by local councils for failing to meet complicated bureaucratic requirements, a London charity has said.

According to Glass Door, others have been waiting for days on the streets due to a backlog in accommodation.

The news comes after the Government gave local councils 48 hours to house 100 per cent of England’s rough sleepers in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. That deadline passed last Sunday.

“Many of them are still being turned away because they couldn’t provide a five-year local housing history,” said Melissa Kerschen, the charity’s Communications Manager.

“If you have no home, these requirements can seem like cruel catch-22 at the best of times. During a public health epidemic, it’s frankly irresponsible.”

Neither the Local Government Association nor the Ministry of Housing could offer up-to-date figures as to how many people have or have not been housed at the time of publishing.

But the LGA said the “vast majority” were now in temporary accommodation.

Lockdown London

“At this time, it’s not an issue of funding,” said councillor David Renard from the LGA, referring to a 3.2 million pounds allocated by the government for emergency housing during lockdown.

“The Secretary of State made it very clear that money should not be an obstacle.”

He said the difficulties arise when it comes to finding space, adding: It’s particularly challenging at the current time as a lot of hotels and caravan parks have closed, and some hoteliers have insurance policies in place which don’t allow them to take in rough sleepers.”

Mr Renard added that “a very small number” of rough sleepers had refused help.

Last week, Travelodge came under fire for evicting hundreds of guests, including homeless families placed there by the council, when the Government ordered “non-essential” businesses to close.

Later on, the Government clarified the measures should not apply to hotels housing homeless people.

Travelodge told the Standard they are keeping as many branches open as possible to provide emergency accommodation, but are experiencing staff shortages due to illness and self-isolation.

“It’s just about addressing that businesses are under the same challenges everybody else is. If we could, we would definitely have more hotels open,” said Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge’s head of communications.

“We can’t just open a hotel and then not have the resources to actually manage it.”

For those left on the street, times are harder than ever, as rough sleeper Mark explained.

“Coronavirus compounds a big problem for homeless people, which is where to go during the day,” he said.

“People can’t access community centres, they can’t access showers or laundries, not even a seat in McDonalds— things that really are invaluable to homeless people. These were all cut off by the lockdown.”

But Mark is one of many to have been successfully housed by councils responding to coronavirus. He is staying in a Holiday Inn Express, with a TV and en suite bathroom.

“It’s fabulous,” he said. “It’s a little surreal. Us homeless people are a pretty hardy and adaptable bunch… it’s very strange for me, and probably for all of us, to actually have our things in our room.”

Prior to this, he was homeless in London for about a year. During this period he was repeatedly told by councils that – as a relatively healthy, single male – there was no accommodation available for him.

“When it comes to an emergency, they can find some solution. Then you wonder why they can’t be more proactive generally to try and solve this problem.”