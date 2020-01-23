councillors-give-backing-to-george-best-and-hamilton-dock-hotels







The George Best hotel in Belfast city centre

Belfast councillors have given their backing to the long-awaited George Best Hotel in the city centre.

Councillors also gave approval for a new 276 bed hotel at Hamilton Dock in the Titanic Quarter at a planning committee meeting on Thursday evening.

Planning authorities had recommended approval of the 63-bed George Best Hotel, which has been shrouded in controversy.

The approval is subject to a series of conditions and a referral to the Department for Infrastructure as the proposed conversion of the Scottish Mutual Building has been plagued by objections from neighbouring businesses and planning authorities.

Outstanding issues with the plans include the need for further details about a proposed new fire escape and a requirement for the window frames to be painted a darker colour than the white suggested in the current plans.

The George Best Hotel was first expected to open in December 2018 but has been subject to a series of delays.

Developer Signature Living said a date of June 2020 had been set for completion of work at the hotel.