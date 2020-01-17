councillor-says-‘scum’-underage-girls-have-sex-with-men-to-blackmail-them

Sinn Fein have suspended a councillor after he claimed ‘loads’ of underage girls are having sex with men and then blackmailing them for money.

On a podcast, Paddy Holohan said ‘fing scum’ girls have sex with men and then blackmail them for sums of money up to €10,000.

Mr Holohan, a former UFC fighter turned politician, yesterday had to apologise for remarks made in the same ‘No Shame’ podcast, in which he said Ireland needed a ‘family man’ to lead the country – seen as a reference to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is gay. Mr Holohan said he had been ‘misinterpreted’ and apologised.

But the latest claim about underage girls have been branded ‘beyond offensive’ and the party is now investigating him.

During a discussion about women on the podcast, Mr Holohan said: ‘There is some fing scum women out there as well.

‘And I just want to say to you, there’s a situation that I heard during the week… somebody was underage, the person didn’t know they were underage, the girl pursued the guy.

‘Got whatever she needed, had pictures, had videos, and then said ‘I want 10 grand’.

‘And that was, that wasn’t the first person, there was loads of them.’

He went on: ‘What is that kind of situation is that that’s going on in society now? I have two sons.

‘It petrifies me, petrifies me that somebody could turn around and say I’m literally just going to say that you attacked me if you don’t give me 10 grand.’

Responding to the revelations, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: ‘I have moved immediately to the party’s disciplinary procedures, all of that matter is now in hand and disciplinary action will be taken,’ according to the website Joe.

She continued: ‘Obviously the comments themselves are offensive, they’re beyond offensive. I actually find them upsetting. I’m very, very shocked at the comments made and the party’s disciplinary procedure is now activated as we speak.’

In a short tweet, the Irish party added: ‘Paddy Holohan has been suspended from Sinn Féin with immediate effect, and a disciplinary process has been initiated.’

Yesterday, Mr Holohan said he ‘apologised to anyone who was offended’ by remarks he made about Mr Varadkar.

He questioned the Irish PM’s connection to the country because of his Indian heritage and said he would prefer a ‘family man’ to be taoiseach.

pic.twitter.com/vIzXlplD0E — Paddy Holohan (@PaddyHolohanMMA) January 16, 2020

Mr Holohan also said: ‘Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously runs to India so his great grandfather is not part of the history of this country.’

Mr Varadkar accepted Mr Holohan’s apology on Thursday, and said many people from a minority background in Ireland have likely experienced racism.

He said: ‘We can never do enough.

Yesterday Ms McDonald said she would not remove her councillor because of the initial comments.