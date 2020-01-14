councillor-hits-out-at-belfast-cs-lewis-square-vandalism







Vandalism at CS Lewis Square. Credit: George Dorrain.

A Belfast councillor has hit out at the “senseless and pointless” vandalism of CS Lewis Square.

Paint and graffiti were daubed over parts of the community space on the Newtownards Road.

PUP councillor John Kyle said he was frustrated by the vandalism.

“It is just senseless, pointless and wanton damage”, he said.

“CS Lewis Square is a jewel at the heart of east Belfast. I assume it is young people who engage in vandalism because they have nothing to do. It is not representative of kids in general in east Belfast.

“They do leave tags in the graffiti, so if we were able to identify those behind it and engage them in some youth work and education, that would be the best outcome. There is some really good youth work going on in east Belfast and that is the best way to deal with this sort of thing.”

DUP councillor George Dorrian said the graffiti had been reported to Belfast City Council and appealed for anyone with information to report it to the police.

He tweeted: “Graffiti and damage around C Lewis Square. Some folk need to wise up. I have reported to Belfast City Council and hopefully be cleaned soon. If you know who is responsible please report it to the police.”

The PSNI said the matter had yet to be reported to police.

Belfast City Council has been approached for comment.







