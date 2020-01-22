council-worker-wants-‘more-gratitude’-after-getting-badge-for-40-years’-service

Retiring from your job is a pretty big deal for anyone, particularly if you’ve spent more than four decades doing it.

Terry Moulton has spent most of his life working as a gardener for Newport Council, signing up when he was just 17 years old.

After deciding to hang up his shears more than 40 years on, he was left underwhelmed by the small pin badge presented to him to commemorate his lengthy service.

Terry, 59, who was also given a card and certificate, said he was hoping for a ‘bit more gratitude’ after all his hard work.

He laughed as he said he thought what he was given was ‘worth maybe 50p’.

Terry added: ‘I thought it’d be a clock or something, after 40 years service.

‘But when I saw the badge, I thought “what is that? It’s not worth anything.” I’ve still got it downstairs in the box.

‘I thought, after 40 years service, “that’s how much they think of us, then.”‘

Terry worked all over Newport for the council before retiring at the end of last year.

He did gardening for schools, homes, estates and other public places, working 37 hours a week with six weeks holiday each year.

Terry’s nephew Richard Moulton, 45, called him ‘the most committed, honest and trustworthy employee you could wish for.’

He added: ‘I think you could count the days he had off sick in 40 years on one hand.’

Terry, from Bettws in Newport, said he doesn’t have any big plans for his retirement other than a few well earned holidays between now and July.

Newport Council said he had received a long-service award and not a retirement gift, but didn’t comment any further.