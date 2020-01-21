could-new-girl-rebecca-be-love-island’s-saving-grace?

We’re a week into Love Island’s very first winter edition and so far…things have yet to really get started.

Ollie’s sudden and unexpected departure from the South African villa notwithstanding, the latest series of Love Island has not yet seen any real drama. Twins Jess and Eve were set to be this year’s helping of ‘double trouble’, but it seems they were only two times the headache as the buxom blondes failed to turn heads, seeing Eve quickly dumped from the Island, and Jess now standing around like a spare part most of the time.

For the majority of our couples, things are going too slowly for us to become as heavily invested in them as we did with the short-lived Jack and Dani from series four, and with the exception of Shaughna, we don’t see enough of our Islanders’ actual personalities for us to really root for them as individuals.

And while Love Island is still the most TV show of the year for the 16-34 audience, its numbers are still down on its most recent and explosive 2019 series – with the Winter series having a lot to live up to.

So let’s hear it for Rebecca Gormley, the Love Island newcomer who looks set to shake the whole series up with just a swivel of the hips.

The 21-year-old former Miss Newcastle had one of the most dramatic entrances in Love Island history after she made herself front and centre of the show by arriving at the end of Dirty Dancers challenge – and she even created one of this year’s funniest memes.

As ratings drop, has Love Island lost its appeal?

It took balls of steel for Rebecca to sashay in and perform a sexy routine in front of all of the boys and the totally agog girls while dressed like a sexy Helen of Troy.

With Rebecca having raised Callum and Connor’s heart rate the most, it was truly a master stroke by producers to then immediately send the pair on a date with her – much to Shaughna’s dismay.

With her stunning good looks and upfront to the point of brash confidence, we’ve got our fingers crossed Rebecca will be the tonic to brighten up this currently fledgling series in the same spirit Maura did for series five – who similarly made her mark the moment she entered the villa with a cheeky wink and frank and filthy chat.

The series needs someone gobby and no nonsense at this point to liven things up, and with our first look seeing the straightforward Rebecca saying: “I am planning on taking at least one of their men. You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone”, she may be just what this series of Love Island needs.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2