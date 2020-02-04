Could Harry and Meghan be leaving Canada already? Reports suggest she’s seeking an agent in L.A.

Well, that was quick.

Sources are telling entertainment site E! News that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle could be set to relocate to L.A., having only arrived in Canada in recent weeks.

The royals, who dropped a bombshell on Windsor Castle last month when they announced they were stepping back from their duties to lead fuller, more independent lives, have since relocated to B.C., where they have been spotted on local hiking trails around North Saanich.

But now E! News reports the pair are “hoping” to spend some of the summer in L.A., Markle’s hometown, with speculation mounting that the move is being pursued so that she can possibly get back in to acting. Markle made her name on the TV series Suits, where she starred for a number of seasons from 2011 to 2017, before marrying Harry.

The source told E! News:

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible. They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”

Another source recently told US Weekly:

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach. It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

Recently, Buckingham Palace has responded to claims doing the rounds that Markle, since the pair split from 24/7 royal life, had already begun working with Sheeraz Inc., a talent agency representing Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and a host of other stars.

The branding company had posted to its Instagram account on Feb. 1:

“Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives.”

But the Palace, U.K. tabloid the Sun has reported, said the rumours of the couple working with the branding outfit were “categorically untrue.”

But doubling down, Sheeraz Inc.’s founder Sheeraz Hasan took to Instagram and Twitter after that denial, posting:

“Always remember Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a Princess. Now she is coming back to LA and of course I have been in contact with her inner team for brand and appearances deals as I have a global network of buyers for talent. When celebrities need global media or global brand opportunities, I always get the calls.”

Not just that, but he said he had already received an “offer” for the couple: $2 million in cash to appear at a Dubai shopping mall.

In recent days, the Sun has also reported that Meghan could be set to appear alongside her Canadian friend Jessica Mulroney on I Do, a wedding show. A source told the tabloid:

“It this happens, it will raise a few eyebrows at Buckingham Palace. It is not quite what the Queen imagined when she granted Harry and Meghan the freedom to cut loose from the family and pursue their own careers.”