Cotchin admits accepting pay cuts ‘challenging’

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin has admitted that accepting a pay cut due to the AFL’s shortened season would be “challenging” amid reports that players will have to shave off up to 20 percent of their salaries.

With the AFL having shortened its home and away season to 17 games, players, coaches and executives are all likely to see their salaries reduced this season, and Cotchin gave an insight into the players’ view on the matter.

“It’s challenging,” Cotchin told Footy Classified.

“In any industry, whether it’s footy or any form of business, in any small business, everyone is being impacted at the moment.

Cotchin and his Tigers teammates will have to wait until fans are allowed to matches to unfurl the 2019 flag (Getty)

“You plan your life around knowing what’s supposed to be coming in each week or month. There’s still lots of ongoing conversations about that.”

Following the league’s decision to shorten the 2020 season, the majority of players voted to play Round 1 in an unprecedented conference call which included over 1200 players from both the AFL and the AFLW, and Cotchin said players are prepared to play despite the risks involved.

“As it stands right now the players feel as though they’re prepared and ready to play this weekend,” he said.

“The advice we’re receiving is that unless you genuinely bunker down and sit at home, playing is no more of a risk than walking down the street or potentially picking something up at the supermarket if you do happen to go shopping.

Cotchin and the Tigers are set to host Carlton in the traditional season-opening clash on Thursday night (Getty)

“From a club point of view and a playing point of view, if it’s deemed safe enough to play weekend, we’re all for it.”

While admitting that he and other players would like to proceed with the season, Cotchin said he understood why people would be opposed to players taking the field.

“I can completely understand it from a health point of view and the risk we can put others at,” he said.

“Our focus is on community and ensuring that we do our absolute best to create a really healthy environment at our footy club, but also by doing that to help protect the community as well.”