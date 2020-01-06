costa-launches-pink-hot-chocolate-as-part-of-its-limited-edition-january-menu

If you’re suffering from post-Christmas chocolate withdrawals then we have just the thing for you!

Costa Coffee has unveiled its limited-edition January menu and it includes a pink hot chocolate.

Yes, really!

Head to Costa is you fancy a pink hot chocolate (Credit: Costa)

No doubt coming to an Instagram account near you soon, the drink is made from ruby cocoa beans.

Read more: McDonald’s is offering free and discounted food throughout January

The beans are naturally pink in colour and taste a little bit fruity.

Costa has pink hot chocolate, pink pink pink!! I want!!

The Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate can also be topped with whipped cream, if you really want to blow your New Year health kick.

Read more: Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs are on sale now

Also on the menu is a delicious coconut hot chocolate and a white hot chocolate.

There’s also a coconut milk hot chocolate and a white hot chocolate on the menu (Credit: Costa)

The drinks are already going down a storm on Twitter, with hot chocolate fans dying to get their hands on the pink version.

Costa has pink hot chocolate, pink pink pink!! I want!! — karolina (@karryyxxx) January 5, 2020

the new costa things seem so nice! i want the pink hot chocolate — ✨ (@NiamhScarlettM) January 4, 2020

pink hot chocolates? Get me to costa noooow — kimberley (@kimberIeyx) January 4, 2020

Some have already tried the drink – which went on sale on January 2 – and it sounds like they’ll be back for more.

Big up Costa for their pink hot chocolates pic.twitter.com/cZeiSIg9DO — ♡ (@xoxoclodagh) January 5, 2020

That pink hot chocolate from costa is mega to be fair — Sean (@SRP96x) January 5, 2020

Will you be trying it? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!