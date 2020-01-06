costa-launches-pink-hot-chocolate-as-part-of-its-limited-edition-january-menu

If you’re suffering from post-Christmas chocolate withdrawals then we have just the thing for you!
Costa Coffee has unveiled its limited-edition January menu and it includes a pink hot chocolate.
Yes, really!
Head to Costa is you fancy a pink hot chocolate (Credit: Costa)
No doubt coming to an Instagram account near you soon, the drink is made from ruby cocoa beans.
The beans are naturally pink in colour and taste a little bit fruity.
Costa has pink hot chocolate, pink pink pink!! I want!!
The Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate can also be topped with whipped cream, if you really want to blow your New Year health kick.
Also on the menu is a delicious coconut hot chocolate and a white hot chocolate.
There’s also a coconut milk hot chocolate and a white hot chocolate on the menu (Credit: Costa)
The drinks are already going down a storm on Twitter, with hot chocolate fans dying to get their hands on the pink version.
— karolina (@karryyxxx) January 5, 2020
the new costa things seem so nice! i want the pink hot chocolate
— ✨ (@NiamhScarlettM) January 4, 2020
pink hot chocolates? Get me to costa noooow
— kimberley (@kimberIeyx) January 4, 2020
Some have already tried the drink – which went on sale on January 2 – and it sounds like they’ll be back for more.
Big up Costa for their pink hot chocolates pic.twitter.com/cZeiSIg9DO
— ♡ (@xoxoclodagh) January 5, 2020
That pink hot chocolate from costa is mega to be fair
— Sean (@SRP96x) January 5, 2020
