costa-add-more-vegan-options-to-their-range-as-well-as-a-pink-hot-chocolate

As a number of high street chains scrabble to get in on the vegan tidal wave arguably started by our beloved Greggs, Costa are also in on the act.

The British coffee shop company previously added vegan hot drink options to their menu, but will be expanding their range as of now to coincide with Veganuary.

We can expect returning favourites, like the coconut latte and flat white, as well as brand new foods and drinks.

One standout of the new menu is the pink Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate, which is super Instagrammable and comes in right in time for Valentine’s Day. Ruby chocolate is a hot item right now, with a ‘sweet yet sour’ taste that’s different to your standard milk, dark, or white.

Vegans in particular are getting a right treat, as dairy-free alternatives will be free throughout January, and there will also be the addition of a vegan CheeZe toastie amongst other things.

Eric Tavoukdjian, Commercial Marketing Director at Costa Coffee said: ‘January has a reputation for being a dull time of year, but at Costa Coffee we believe it is as an opportunity to try something new.

‘Now is the perfect time to enjoy our Coconut trio drinks range alongside the delicious NEW! Vegan Smokey Ham & CheeZe Toastie, and make it a meal deal for a great price.

‘Elsewhere we have our eye-catching Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate landing in time for Valentine’s Day and healthy new food partnerships with Bol and Deliciously Ella. We’re excited to offer our customers so many new options and classics – there’s no January Blues at Costa Coffee!’

Here’s what to expect:

Costa new food items

Sweet

Strawberry Croissant (Vegan) – from £1.95 NEW

Chocolate Muffin – from £1.95 RETURNING

Nutty Granola – from £1.95 RETURNING

Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake – from £2.65 RETURNING

All Butter Belgian Chocolate Cookie – from £1.85 NEW

Seriously Caramel & Hazelnut Cake – from £2.95 NEW

Raspberry & Coconut Bar – from £1.80 RETURNING

Millionaire’s Shortbread – from £1.80 NEW

Deliciously Ella Almond Nut Butter Balls – from £2.00 NEW

Protein Nut Mix – from £1.25 NEW

Honey Roasted Peanuts and Cashews – from £1.25 NEW

Jammy Shortbread – from £1.45 NEW

Mallow Sheep Shortcake – from £1.75 NEW

Walking Gingerbread – from £1.75 NEW

Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs – from £1.50 NEW FROM FEBRUARY

Balocco Vanilla Snackwafer– from £1.20 NEW

Balocco Cacao Snackwafer – from £1.20 NEW

Savoury

Tuna & Cucumber Baguette – from £3.95 (selected stores only) RETURNING

(selected stores only) Roasted Carrot and Coriander Soup – from £2.95 RETURNING

British Beef and Bolognese Mac & Cheese – from £3.95 RETURNING

Vegan All Day Breakfast Panini – from £3.95 (selected stores only) NEW

(selected stores only) Vegan Smoky Ham & CheeZe Toastie – from £2.95 NEW

Vegan Chilli Bean & Rice Pot – from £3.95 NEW

Greek Style Yogurt with a Mango and Passionfruit Compote – from £1.95 NEW

Brie & Bacon Panini – from £3.95 RETURNING

Deliciously Ella Fruit & Nut Muesli – from £2.40 (price may vary depending on customer’s choice of milk or dairy alternative) NEW

(price may vary depending on customer’s choice of milk or dairy alternative) Deliciously Ella Berry Granola – from £2.40 (price may vary depending on customer’s choice of milk or dairy alternative) NEW

(price may vary depending on customer’s choice of milk or dairy alternative) BOL Sweet Potato & Cauli-Dahl Soup – from £3.95 NEW

BOL Smokey Tomato & Lentil Soup – from £3.95 NEW

BOL Japanese Rainbow Salad – from £4.50 NEW

BOL Mexican Bean Salsa & Quinoa Salad – from £4.50 NEW

British Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich – from £3.20 RETURNING

Costa new drink items

Coconut Latte – from £2.55 RETURNING

Latte – from £2.55 Coconut Flat White – from £2.70 RETURNING

Coconut Hot Chocolate – from £2.70 RETURNING

Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate – from £3.35 NEW

