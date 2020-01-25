corrie’s-samia-longchambon-begs-parents-to-vaccinate-their-babies-ahead-of-maria-measles-storyline

Soap actress Samia Longchambon has begged parents who watch Coronation Street to vaccinate their babies.

The Maria Connor actress’ character is about to lose her unborn baby on the soap to Measles in a heartbreaking storyline.

And Samia has said it shouldn’t happen in this day and age.

Speaking about the heartbreaking storyline and the rise of diseases like measles, she said: “It’s definitely an issue that needs talking about.

“It’s a problem that measles is on the rise again in this country and it shouldn’t be, there are vaccinations there to stop it but people are choosing not to vaccinate their children.

“Obviously it is a personal decision but it can have a snowball effect so it is really important to show that.”

Measles is on the rise again in this country and it shouldn’t be.

Samia’s character Maria suffered a stillbirth more than 10 years ago and still carries the emotional scars of that loss.

So when she has a miscarriage next week she will be left utterly devastated.

Things take a turn for the worse when she discovers Daniel Osbourne’s refusal to fully vaccinate baby Bertie caused her to contract measles from him.

Bertie was rushed to hospital after he fell ill after single dad Daniel refused to get him the second round of his vaccinations because he cried at the first.

When Maria discovers afterwards that she wasn’t vaccinated either, she is furious at her mum and Daniel because their decisions put her in this awful situation.

It’s going to be heartbreaking to watch.

