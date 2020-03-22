coronavirus:-where-to-get-tested-in-australia

The list currently includes clinics in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, as well as the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory. Locations and rules are changing frequently so we’re aiming to add more clinics as we locate them and remove any clinics not accepting patients. Please let us know if you find any errors.
4Cyte Pathology
Yes
13 4CYTE (13 42 98)
NSW
Lower Carpark, 1 Lucknow Rd, North Ryde NSW, 2113
–
Australian Clinical Labs (Auburn)
Yes
02 9646 3069
NSW
Suite 11&12, 49 Norval Street, Auburn NSW 2144
Mon to Wed: 8am–3pm
Thur to Sat: 8am–12pm
Australian Clinical Labs (Bankstown)
Yes
02 9709 6314
NSW
1st Floor/54 Kitchener Parade, Bankstown NSW 2200
Mon to Thur: 7.30am-4.00pm
Fri: 7.30am-1.30pm
Sat: 7.30am-11.30am
Australian Clinical Labs (Campsie)
Yes
02 9789 6220
NSW
Suite 101, 1st Floor, 308 – 312 Beamish St, Campsie NSW, 2194
Mon to Fri: 8am-1pm
Australian Clinical Labs (Windsor)
Yes
02 4560 5443
NSW
2 Day Street, Windsor NSW, 2756
Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm
Australian Clinical Labs (Charlestown)
Yes
02 4942 4868
NSW
Unit 2/ 119 Pacific Hwy, Charlestown NSW, 2292
Mon to Fri: 7: 30am-12pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Blacktown)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
7 Kempsey St, Blacktown NSW 2148
Mon to Fri: 7.30am-3pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Cabramatta)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
3 John St, Cabramatta NSW 2166
Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Campbelltown)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Suite 17 Cnr King &, Queen St, Campbelltown NSW 2560
Mon to Fri: 9am-5pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Liverpool)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Suite 22, 2nd Floor/17 Moore St, Liverpool NSW 2170
Mon to Fri: 9am-5.30pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Oatley)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
111 Mulga Rd, Oatley NSW 2223
Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Sydney)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Hudson House, 131 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000
Mon to Fri: 7.45am-3pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Charlestown)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
42 Smith St, Charlestown NSW 2290
Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Rutherford)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Shop 8, West Mall Plaza, Rutherford NSW 2320
Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Tuggerah)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Suite 56, Ground Floor/1 Bryant Dr, Tuggerah NSW 2259
Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Woy Woy)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Shop 7, The Pavillion, 29-37 George St, Woy Woy NSW 2256
Mon to Fri: 7.30am-3.30am
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Auburn)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Auburn Community Health Centre, Norval St, Auburn NSW 2144
Mon to Fri: 8.30am-5pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Campsie)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Campsie Early Childhood Health Centre, 143 Beamish St, Campsie NSW 2194
Mon to Fri: 8.30am-5pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (North Ryde)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Macquarie Hospital, Cnr Coxs Road and Badajoz Road, North Ryde NSW, 2113
Mon to Fri: 8.30am-5pm
Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (St Leonards)
Yes
1800 026 622
NSW
Royal North Shore Community Health Centre, 5/2C Herbert St, St Leonards NSW 2065
Mon to Fri: 8.30am-5pm
The Alfred
No
(03) 9076 2000
VIC
The Alfred, 55 Commercial Road, Melbourne, 3004
7 days a week 8am-6pm
Bathurst Base Hospital
No
(02) 6330 5311
NSW
Howrick Street, Bathurst NSW 2795
9am-5: 30pm, Monday-Friday
Blacktown Hospital
No
(02) 9881 8000
NSW
18 Blacktown Road, Blacktown 2148
8am-11pm, 7 days
Blue Mountains Hospital
No
(02) 4784 6500
NSW
Cnr Great Western Highway and Woodlands Road, Katoomba NSW 2780
9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
Broken Hill Health Service
No
(08) 8080 1300
NSW
Thomas Street, Broken Hill NSW 2880
10am-8pm, 7 Days
Calvary Mater Newcastle
No
(02) 4921 1211
NSW
Edith & Platt St, Waratah, NSW 2298
12pm-4pm, Monday-Friday
Campbelltown Hospital
No
(02) 4634 3000
NSW
Therry Road, Campbelltown NSW 2560
10am-5: 30pm, Monday-Friday
Concord Hospital
(NSW Institute of Sports Medicine)
No
(02) 9767 5000
NSW
Hospital Road, Concord West NSW 2138
8am-6pm, 7 days
Dubbo Base Hospital
No
(02) 6809 6809
NSW
Myall Street, Dubbo NSW 2830
8am-8pm, 7 days
Gosford Hospital
No
(02) 4320 2111
NSW
75 Holden Street, Gosford 2250
9am-6pm, Monday-Friday
10am-4pm, Saturday-Sunday
Griffith Base Hospital (Booking required)
No
1800 831 099
NSW
Nurse Training School, Warrambool Street, Griffith NSW 2680
9am-2pm, 7 days
Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital
No
(02) 9477 9123
NSW
Palmerston Road, Hornsby NSW 2077
10am-8pm, 7 days
John Hunter Hospital
No
(02) 4921 3000
NSW
Lookout Road, New Lambton Heights NSW 2305
8am-10.30pm, 7 days
Lismore Base Hospital
No
(02) 6624 0200
NSW
Uralba Street, Lismore NSW 2480
10am-6pm, 7 days
Lithgow Hospital
No
(02) 6350 2300
NSW
Cnr Col Drewe Drive and Great Western Highway
Lithgow NSW 2790
10am-3: 30pm, 7 days
Liverpool Hospital
No
(02) 8738 3000
NSW
Cnr of Elizabeth and Goulburn Streets,
Liverpool NSW 2170
10am-5: 30pm, Monday-Friday
Maitland Hospital
No
(02) 4939 2000
NSW
560 High St, Maitland, NSW 2320
10am-4pm, Monday-Friday
Mona Vale Hospital
No
(02) 9998 6300
NSW
Coronation Street, Mona Vale NSW 2103
10am-6pm, 7 days
Nepean Hospital
No
(02) 4734 2000
NSW
Derby Street, Kingswood NSW 2747
10: 30am-6: 30pm, 7 days
Northern Beaches Hospital
No
(02) 9105 5000
NSW
105 Frenchs Forest Road (West),
Frenchs Forest NSW 2086
9: 30am-6pm, 7 days
Orange Hospital
No
(02) 6369 3000
NSW
1530 Forest Road, Orange NSW 2800
10am-6pm, Monday-Friday
Prince of Wales Hospital
No
(02) 9650 4000
NSW
Barker Street, Randwick NSW 2031
10am-6pm, 7 days
Redfern Health Centre Clinic
No
(02) 9395 0444
NSW
103-105 Redfern Street, Redfern NSW 2016
9am-4pm, Monday-Saturday
Royal North Shore Hospital
No
(02) 9926 7111
NSW
Reserve Road, St Leonards NSW 2065
8am-10pm, 7 days
Royal Prince Alfred Hospital
No
(02) 9515 6111
NSW
50 Missenden Road, Camperdown NSW 2050
8am-6pm, 7 days
Ryde Hospital
No
(02) 9858 7888
NSW
Denistone Road, Eastwood NSW 2122
10am-8pm, 7 days
St George Hospital
No
(02) 9113 1111
NSW
Gray Street, Kogarah NSW 2217
8am-6pm, 7 days
St Vincent’s Hospital
No
(02) 8382 1111
NSW
390 Victoria Street , Darlinghurst NSW 2010
10am-6pm, Monday-Friday
Sydney and Sydney Eye Hospital
No
(02) 9382 7111
NSW
8 Macquarie Street, Sydney 2000
8am – 9pm, 7 days
Sydney Children’s Hospital
No
(02) 9382 1111
NSW
High Street, Randwick NSW 2031
5pm-9pm, Monday-Friday
1: 30pm-9pm, Saturday-Sunday
The Canterbury Hospital
No
(02) 9787 0000
NSW
575 Canterbury Road, Campsie 2194
8am-10pm, 7 days
The Children’s Hospital at Westmead
No
(02) 9845 0000
NSW
Cnr Hawkesbury Road and Hainsworth Street
Westmead NSW 2145
5pm-9pm, Monday-Friday
1: 30pm-9pm, Saturday-Sunday
The Sutherland Hospital
No
(02) 9540 7111
NSW
Cnr Kingsway and Kareena Road Caringbah 2229
8am-8pm, 7 days
The Tweed Hospital
No
(07) 5506 7000
NSW
Powell Street, Tweed Heads NSW 2485
10am-6pm, 7 days
Westmead Hospital
No
(02) 8890 5555
NSW
Cnr Hawkesbury Road and Hainsworth Street
Westmead NSW 2145
8am-11pm, 7 days
Wagga Wagga Clinic
No
(02) 6921 4053
NSW
69 Brookong Avenue, Wagga Wagga 2650
9am-2pm, 7 days
Booking required
Phone: 1800 831 099
Wollongong Hospital
No
(02) 4222 5000
NSW
Loftus Street, Wollongong 2500
8am-5pm, 7 days
Wyong Hospital
No
(02) 4394 8000
NSW
Pacific Highway, Hamlyn Terrace 2259
8: 30am-5pm, 7 days
Austin Hospital
No
(03) 9496 6606
VIC
145 Studley Rd, Heidelberg VIC 3084
8am-8pm Mon-Fri
Ballarat Base Hospital
No
(03) 5320 8889
VIC
1 Drummond Street, Ballarat, VIC, 3350
9am-5pm Mon-Fri (subject to change due to COVID-19)
Albury Wodonga Health (Wodonga Campus)
No
(02) 6051 7111
VIC
53-81 Vermont St, Wodonga VIC 3690
–
Barwon Health – Geelong
No
(03) 4215 4445
VIC
Bellerine St, Geelong VIC 3220
8.30am to 5pm Mon to Fri
Bendigo Hospital
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
100 Barnard Street, Bendigo, VIC 3550
8am-4.30pm Mon to Fri
Box Hill Hospital
No
1300 342 255
VIC
8 Arnold St, Box Hill VIC 3128
8am-8pm 7 days a week
Casey Hospital
No
(03) 8768 1200
VIC
7 Gibb Street,
Berwick VIC 3168
10.30am-5pm 7 days a week
Djerriwarrh Health Services – Bacchus Marsh
No
(03) 5367 2000
VIC
35 Grant Street
Bacchus Marsh, 3340
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Djerriwarrh Health Services – Melton
No
(03) 8746 1100
VIC
195-209 Barries Road
Melton, 3337
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Echuca Hospital
No
VIC
226 Service St, Echuca VIC 3564
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Goulburn Valley Health – Shepparton
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
2/2-48 Graham St, Shepparton VIC 3630
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Kyneton District Health
No
(03) 5422 9900
VIC
7-25 Caroline Chisholm Dr, Kyneton VIC 3444
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Monash Clayton
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
239 Clayton Road,
Clayton VIC 3168
10.30am to 5pm 7 days a week
Northeast Health Wangaratta
No
1800 324 942
VIC
35-47 Green St, Wangaratta VIC 3677
–
Northern Hospital
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
185 Cooper Street Epping VIC 3076
9 am – 8pm 7 days a week
Peninsula Health – Frankston
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
John Madder Hall
Dundas Street, Frankston VIC 3199
10am-8pm 7 days a week
Phillip Island Health Hub
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
50-54 Church Street, Cowes, VIC, 3922
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
The Royal Children’s Hospital
No
(03) 9345 5522
VIC
50 Flemington Road Parkville Victoria 3052
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
The Royal Melbourne Hospital
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
300 Grattan Street (corner of Royal Parade)
Parkville, Victoria 3050
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
South West Healthcare – Warrnambool
No
(03) 5563 1666
VIC
25 Ryot St, Warrnambool VIC 3280
6.45am – 5pm week days
St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne
No
03 9231 2211
VIC
41 Victoria Parade, Fitzroy VIC 3065
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Sunshine Hospital
No
(03) 8345 1333
VIC
176 Furlong Road
St Albans VIC 3021
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Swan Hill District Health
No
(03) 5033 9300
VIC
48 Splatt Street,
Swan Hill 3585
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Wonthaggi Hospital
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
235 Graham St, Wonthaggi VIC 3995
–
Dandenong Hospital
No
Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)
VIC
169 Cleeland Street,
Dandenong VIC 3175
10.30am-5pm 7 days a week
Gold Coast University Hospital
No
1300 744 284
QLD
1 Hospital Blvd, Southport, QLD, 4215
9am to 9pm seven days a week
Robina Health Precinct
No
1300 744 284
QLD
2 Campus Cres, Robina, QLD, 4226
9am to 9pm seven days a week
Health Hub Doctors Morayfield
No
07 5322 4901
QLD
19-31 Dickson Rd, Morayfield QLD 4506
8am to 8pm seven days a week
QML Pathology (Mount Gravatt)
No
07 3349 9106
QLD
The Piazza 6, 1428 Logan Rd, Mount Gravatt QLD 4122
Mon-Fri: 6am-6pm
Sat: 7am-12pm
Sun: 8am-11am
Minor Injury and Illness Clinic Caloundra (drive-through facility)
No
07 5436 8600
QLD
2 West Terrace, Caloundra QLD 4551
8am to 8pm seven days a week
Baillie Henderson Hospital (drive-through facility)
No
07 4616 6000
QLD
Cnr Hogg and Tor Streets, Toowoomba Qld 4350
10am to 6pm seven days a week.
Nambour General Hospital
No
07 5470 6600
QLD
Hospital Road, Nambour QLD 4560
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Sunshine Coast University Hospital
No
07 5202 0000
QLD
6 Doherty St, Birtinya QLD 4575
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Gympie Hospital
No
07 5489 8444
QLD
2 Henry St, Gympie QLD 4570
8am to 4: 30pm, seven days a week
Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital
No
07 3646 8111
QLD
Cnr Butterfield St and Bowen Bridge Rd, Herston QLD 4029
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
The Prince Charles Hospital
No
07 3139 4000
QLD
627 Rode Road, Chermside QLD 4032
8am to 11pm, seven days a week
Princess Alexandra Hospita
No
07 3176 2111
QLD
199 Ipswich Rd, Woolloongabba QLD 4102
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Redcliffe Hospital
No
07 3883 7777
QLD
Anzac Avenue, Redcliffe QLD 4020
8am – 6pm, seven days a week
Caboolture Hospital
No
07 5433 8888
QLD
120 McKean Street, Caboolture QLD 4510
7am – 9pm, seven days a week
The Brighton Health Campus Community Assessment Clinic (mild symptoms only)
No
07 3631 7400
QLD
449 Hornibrook Hwy, Brighton QLD 4017
8am to 8pm seven days a week
Pine Rivers Community Health Centre (mild symptoms only)
No
07 3817 6333
QLD
568 Gympie Road, Strathpine, Qld 4500
8am – 4pm, Monday to Friday.
Albany Hills Radius Medical Centre
Yes
(07) 3325 4353
QLD
Unit 2A, Ground Floor
49 Old Northern Road
Albany Creek QLD 4035
Mon-Fri: 6.30am-5pm
Sat: 7am-12pm
Ipswich Road Medical Centre
Yes
(07) 3892 4055
QLD
582 Ipswich Road
Annerley QLD 4103
Mon-Fri: 6.30am-5pm
Sat: 7am-11pm
Aspley Medical Centre
Yes
(07) 3863 2714
QLD
1311 Gympie Road
Aspley QLD 4034
Mon-Fri: 6am-4pm
Sat: 6am-11am
Cairns Pathology Laboratory
Yes
(07) 4091 2088
QLD
Suite 2
30 Mabel Street
Atherton QLD 4883
Mon-Fri: 7am-5pm
Sat: 8am-11: 30am
Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology (Ayr)
Yes
(07) 4783 2290
QLD
Shop 1
143 Edwards Street
Ayr QLD 4807
Mon-Fri: 7.30am-4pm
Sat: 7.30am-11.30am
Kilcoy Hospital
No
(07) 5422 4411
QLD
12 Kropp Street
Kilcoy QLD 4515
9am – 4pm (seven days)
Mount Barker District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital
No
08 8393 1777
SA
87 Wellington Rd, Mount Barker SA 5251
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Royal Adelaide Hospital (COVID-19 clinic at North-East corner)
No
08 7074 0000
SA
Port Rd, Adelaide SA 5000
9am to 8pm, seven days a week
Flinders Medical Centre
No
08 8204 5511
SA
Flinders Dr, Bedford Park SA 5042
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Lyell McEwin Hospital
No
08 8182 9000
SA
Muna Paiendi, Cnr of Mark and, Oldham Rd, Elizabeth Vale SA 511
8am to 8pm, seven days a week
Women’s and Children’s Hospital
No
08 8161 7000
SA
72 King William Rd, North Adelaide SA 5006
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Repat Collection Centre (drive-through)
Yes
08 8222 300
SA
Gate 4, 216 Daws Road, Daw Park SA 5041
8am to 4: 30pm, Monday to Friday
Royal Perth Hospital
No
(08) 9224 2244
WA
Ground Floor, Ainslie House, 48 Murray Street, Perth WA 6000
8am-8pm 7 days a week
Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital
No
(08) 6457 3333
WA
C Block, Hospital Avenue, Nedlands WA 6009
8am-8pm 7 days a week
Fiona Stanley Hospital
No
(08) 6152 2222
WA
11 Robin Warren Dr, Murdoch WA 6150 (Bedbrook Row, north-eastern end of hospital)
8am-8pm 7 days a week
Bunbury Health Campus
No
(08) 9722 1000
WA
Bussell Highway (cnr Robertson Drive), Bunbury WA 6230 (30m left of the main entrance)
10am-4pm 7 days a week
The Weston Creek Walk-in Centre
No
(02) 5124 9977
ACT
24 Parkinson St, Weston ACT 2611
7: 30 am – 10: 00 pm 7 days a week
Exhibition Park (Drive-through facility)
No
–
ACT
EPIC, Flemington Rd & Northbourne Ave, Mitchell ACT 2911
9: 30am-6pm 7 days a week
Royal Darwin Hospital
No
(08) 8922 8888
NT
105 Rocklands Dr, Tiwi NT 0810
ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week