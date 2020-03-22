coronavirus:-where-to-get-tested-in-australia

The list currently includes clinics in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, as well as the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory. Locations and rules are changing frequently so we’re aiming to add more clinics as we locate them and remove any clinics not accepting patients. Please let us know if you find any errors.

4Cyte Pathology

Yes

13 4CYTE (13 42 98)

NSW

Lower Carpark, 1 Lucknow Rd, North Ryde NSW, 2113

–

Australian Clinical Labs (Auburn)

Yes

02 9646 3069

NSW

Suite 11&12, 49 Norval Street, Auburn NSW 2144

Mon to Wed: 8am–3pm

Thur to Sat: 8am–12pm

Australian Clinical Labs (Bankstown)

Yes

02 9709 6314

NSW

1st Floor/54 Kitchener Parade, Bankstown NSW 2200

Mon to Thur: 7.30am-4.00pm

Fri: 7.30am-1.30pm

Sat: 7.30am-11.30am

Australian Clinical Labs (Campsie)

Yes

02 9789 6220

NSW

Suite 101, 1st Floor, 308 – 312 Beamish St, Campsie NSW, 2194

Mon to Fri: 8am-1pm

Australian Clinical Labs (Windsor)

Yes

02 4560 5443

NSW

2 Day Street, Windsor NSW, 2756

Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm

Australian Clinical Labs (Charlestown)

Yes

02 4942 4868

NSW

Unit 2/ 119 Pacific Hwy, Charlestown NSW, 2292

Mon to Fri: 7: 30am-12pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Blacktown)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

7 Kempsey St, Blacktown NSW 2148

Mon to Fri: 7.30am-3pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Cabramatta)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

3 John St, Cabramatta NSW 2166

Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Campbelltown)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Suite 17 Cnr King &, Queen St, Campbelltown NSW 2560

Mon to Fri: 9am-5pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Liverpool)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Suite 22, 2nd Floor/17 Moore St, Liverpool NSW 2170

Mon to Fri: 9am-5.30pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Oatley)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

111 Mulga Rd, Oatley NSW 2223

Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Sydney)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Hudson House, 131 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000

Mon to Fri: 7.45am-3pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Charlestown)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

42 Smith St, Charlestown NSW 2290

Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Rutherford)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Shop 8, West Mall Plaza, Rutherford NSW 2320

Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Tuggerah)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Suite 56, Ground Floor/1 Bryant Dr, Tuggerah NSW 2259

Mon to Fri: 8am-4pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Woy Woy)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Shop 7, The Pavillion, 29-37 George St, Woy Woy NSW 2256

Mon to Fri: 7.30am-3.30am

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Auburn)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Auburn Community Health Centre, Norval St, Auburn NSW 2144

Mon to Fri: 8.30am-5pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (Campsie)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Campsie Early Childhood Health Centre, 143 Beamish St, Campsie NSW 2194

Mon to Fri: 8.30am-5pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (North Ryde)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Macquarie Hospital, Cnr Coxs Road and Badajoz Road, North Ryde NSW, 2113

Mon to Fri: 8.30am-5pm

Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology (St Leonards)

Yes

1800 026 622

NSW

Royal North Shore Community Health Centre, 5/2C Herbert St, St Leonards NSW 2065

Mon to Fri: 8.30am-5pm

The Alfred

No

(03) 9076 2000

VIC

The Alfred, 55 Commercial Road, Melbourne, 3004

7 days a week 8am-6pm

Bathurst Base Hospital

No

(02) 6330 5311

NSW

Howrick Street, Bathurst NSW 2795

9am-5: 30pm, Monday-Friday

Blacktown Hospital

No

(02) 9881 8000

NSW

18 Blacktown Road, Blacktown 2148

8am-11pm, 7 days

Blue Mountains Hospital

No

(02) 4784 6500

NSW

Cnr Great Western Highway and Woodlands Road, Katoomba NSW 2780

9am-5pm, Monday-Friday

Broken Hill Health Service

No

(08) 8080 1300

NSW

Thomas Street, Broken Hill NSW 2880

10am-8pm, 7 Days

​Calvary Mater Newcastle

No

(02) 4921 1211

NSW

​Edith & Platt St, Waratah, NSW 2298

​12pm-4pm, Monday-Friday

Campbelltown Hospital

No

(02) 4634 3000

NSW

Therry Road, Campbelltown NSW 2560

10am-5: 30pm, Monday-Friday

Concord Hospital

(NSW Institute of Sports Medicine)

No

(02) 9767 5000

NSW

Hospital Road, Concord West NSW 2138

8am-6pm, 7 days

Dubbo Base Hospital

No

(02) 6809 6809

NSW

Myall Street, Dubbo NSW 2830

8am-8pm, 7 days

Gosford Hospital

No

(02) 4320 2111

NSW

75 Holden Street, Gosford 2250

9am-6pm, Monday-Friday

10am-4pm, Saturday-Sunday

Griffith Base Hospital (Booking required)

No

1800 831 099

NSW

Nurse Training School, Warrambool Street, Griffith NSW 2680​

9am-2pm, 7 days

Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital

No

(02) 9477 9123

NSW

Palmerston Road, Hornsby NSW 2077

10am-8pm, 7 days

John Hunter Hospital

No

(02) 4921 3000

NSW

Lookout Road, New Lambton Heights NSW 2305

8am-10.30pm, 7 days

Lismore Base Hospital

No

(02) 6624 0200

NSW

Uralba Street, Lismore NSW 2480

10am-6pm, 7 days

Lithgow Hospital

No

(02) 6350 2300

NSW

Cnr Col Drewe Drive and Great Western Highway

Lithgow NSW 2790

10am-3: 30pm, 7 days

Liverpool Hospital

No

(02) 8738 3000

NSW

Cnr of Elizabeth and Goulburn Streets,

Liverpool NSW 2170

10am-5: 30pm, Monday-Friday

​Maitland Hospital

No

(02) 4939 2000

NSW

​560 High St, Maitland, NSW 2320​

​10am-4pm, Monday-Friday

Mona Vale Hospital

No

(02) 9998 6300 ​

NSW

Coronation Street, Mona Vale NSW 2103

10am-6pm, 7 days

Nepean Hospital

No

(02) 4734 2000

NSW

Derby Street, Kingswood NSW 2747

10: 30am-6: 30pm, 7 days

Northern Beaches Hospital

No

(02) 9105 5000

NSW

105 Frenchs Forest Road (West),

Frenchs Forest NSW 2086

9: 30am-6pm, 7 days

Orange Hospital

No

(02) 6369 3000

NSW

1530 Forest Road, Orange NSW 2800

10am-6pm, Monday-Friday

Prince of Wales Hospital

No

(02) 9650 4000

NSW

Barker Street, Randwick NSW 2031

10am-6pm, 7 days

Redfern Health Centre Clinic

No

(02) 9395 0444

NSW

103-105 Redfern Street, Redfern NSW 2016

9am-4pm, Monday-Saturday

Royal North Shore Hospital

No

(02) 9926 7111

NSW

Reserve Road, St Leonards NSW 2065

8am-10pm, 7 days

Royal Prince Alfred Hospital

No

(02) 9515 6111

NSW

50 Missenden Road, Camperdown NSW 2050

8am-6pm, 7 days

Ryde Hospital

No

(02) 9858 7888

NSW

Denistone Road, Eastwood NSW 2122

10am-8pm, 7 days

St George Hospital

No

(02) 9113 1111

NSW

​Gray Street, Kogarah NSW 2217

8am-6pm, 7 days

St Vincent’s Hospital

No

(02) 8382 1111

NSW

390 Victoria Street , Darlinghurst NSW 2010

10am-6pm, Monday-Friday

Sydney and Sydney Eye Hospital

No

(02) 9382 7111

NSW

8 Macquarie Street, Sydney 2000

8am – 9pm, 7 days

Sydney Children’s Hospital

No

(02) 9382 1111

NSW

High Street, Randwick NSW 2031

5pm-9pm, Monday-Friday

1: 30pm-9pm, Saturday-Sunday

The Canterbury Hospital

No

(02) 9787 0000

NSW

575 Canterbury Road, Campsie 2194

8am-10pm, 7 days

The Children’s Hospital at Westmead

No

(02) 9845 0000

NSW

Cnr Hawkesbury Road and Hainsworth Street

Westmead NSW 2145

5pm-9pm, Monday-Friday

1: 30pm-9pm, Saturda​y-Sunday

The Sutherland Hospital

No

(02) 9540 7111

NSW

Cnr Kingsway and Kareena Road Caringbah 2229

8am-8pm, 7 days

The Tweed Hospital

No

(07) 5506 7000

NSW

Powell Street, Tweed Heads NSW 2485

10am-6pm, 7 days

Westmead Hospital

No

(02) 8890 5555

NSW

Cnr Hawkesbury Road and Hainsworth Street

Westmead NSW 2145

8am-11pm, 7 days

Wagga Wagga Clinic

No

(02) 6921 4053

NSW

69 Brookong Avenue, Wagga Wagga 2650

9am-2pm, 7 days

Booking required

Phone: 1800 831 099

Wollongong Hospital

No

(02) 4222 5000

NSW

Loftus Street, Wollongong 2500

8am-5pm, 7 days

Wyong Hospital

No

(02) 4394 8000

NSW

Pacific Highway, Hamlyn Terrace 2259

8: 30am-5pm, 7 days

Austin Hospital

No

(03) 9496 6606

VIC

145 Studley Rd, Heidelberg VIC 3084

8am-8pm Mon-Fri

Ballarat Base Hospital

No

(03) 5320 8889

VIC

1 Drummond Street, Ballarat, VIC, 3350

9am-5pm Mon-Fri (subject to change due to COVID-19)

Albury Wodonga Health (Wodonga Campus)

No

(02) 6051 7111

VIC

53-81 Vermont St, Wodonga VIC 3690

–

Barwon Health – Geelong

No

(03) 4215 4445

VIC

Bellerine St, Geelong VIC 3220

8.30am to 5pm Mon to Fri

Bendigo Hospital

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

100 Barnard Street, Bendigo, VIC 3550

8am-4.30pm Mon to Fri

Box Hill Hospital

No

1300 342 255

VIC

8 Arnold St, Box Hill VIC 3128

8am-8pm 7 days a week

Casey Hospital

No

(03) 8768 1200

VIC

7 Gibb Street,

Berwick VIC 3168

10.30am-5pm 7 days a week

Djerriwarrh Health Services – Bacchus Marsh

No

(03) 5367 2000

VIC

35 Grant Street

Bacchus Marsh, 3340

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Djerriwarrh Health Services – Melton

No

(03) 8746 1100

VIC

195-209 Barries Road

Melton, 3337

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Echuca Hospital

No

VIC

226 Service St, Echuca VIC 3564

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Goulburn Valley Health – Shepparton

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

2/2-48 Graham St, Shepparton VIC 3630

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Kyneton District Health

No

(03) 5422 9900

VIC

7-25 Caroline Chisholm Dr, Kyneton VIC 3444

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Monash Clayton

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

239 Clayton Road,

Clayton VIC 3168

10.30am to 5pm 7 days a week

Northeast Health Wangaratta

No

1800 324 942

VIC

35-47 Green St, Wangaratta VIC 3677

–

Northern Hospital

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

185 Cooper Street Epping VIC 3076

9 am – 8pm 7 days a week

Peninsula Health – Frankston

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

John Madder Hall

Dundas Street, Frankston VIC 3199

10am-8pm 7 days a week

Phillip Island Health Hub

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

50-54 Church Street, Cowes, VIC, 3922

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The Royal Children’s Hospital

No

(03) 9345 5522

VIC

50 Flemington Road Parkville Victoria 3052

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The Royal Melbourne Hospital

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

300 Grattan Street (corner of Royal Parade)

Parkville, Victoria 3050

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

South West Healthcare – Warrnambool

No

(03) 5563 1666

VIC

25 Ryot St, Warrnambool VIC 3280

6.45am – 5pm week days

St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne

No

03 9231 2211

VIC

41 Victoria Parade, Fitzroy VIC 3065

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Sunshine Hospital

No

(03) 8345 1333

VIC

176 Furlong Road

St Albans VIC 3021

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Swan Hill District Health

No

(03) 5033 9300

VIC

48 Splatt Street,

Swan Hill 3585

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Wonthaggi Hospital

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

235 Graham St, Wonthaggi VIC 3995

–

Dandenong Hospital

No

Call the DHHS Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 (VIC)

VIC

169 Cleeland Street,

Dandenong VIC 3175

10.30am-5pm 7 days a week

Gold Coast University Hospital

No

1300 744 284

QLD

1 Hospital Blvd, Southport, QLD, 4215

9am to 9pm seven days a week

Robina Health Precinct

No

1300 744 284

QLD

2 Campus Cres, Robina, QLD, 4226

9am to 9pm seven days a week

Health Hub Doctors Morayfield

No

07 5322 4901

QLD

19-31 Dickson Rd, Morayfield QLD 4506

8am to 8pm seven days a week

QML Pathology (Mount Gravatt)

No

07 3349 9106

QLD

The Piazza 6, 1428 Logan Rd, Mount Gravatt QLD 4122

Mon-Fri: 6am-6pm

Sat: 7am-12pm

Sun: 8am-11am

Minor Injury and Illness Clinic Caloundra (drive-through facility)

No

07 5436 8600

QLD

2 West Terrace, Caloundra QLD 4551

8am to 8pm seven days a week

Baillie Henderson Hospital (drive-through facility)

No

07 4616 6000

QLD

Cnr Hogg and Tor Streets, Toowoomba Qld 4350

10am to 6pm seven days a week.

Nambour General Hospital

No

07 5470 6600

QLD

Hospital Road, Nambour QLD 4560

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Sunshine Coast University Hospital

No

07 5202 0000

QLD

6 Doherty St, Birtinya QLD 4575

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Gympie Hospital

No

07 5489 8444

QLD

2 Henry St, Gympie QLD 4570

8am to 4: 30pm, seven days a week

Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital

No

07 3646 8111

QLD

Cnr Butterfield St and Bowen Bridge Rd, Herston QLD 4029

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The Prince Charles Hospital

No

07 3139 4000

QLD

627 Rode Road, Chermside QLD 4032

8am to 11pm, seven days a week

Princess Alexandra Hospita

No

07 3176 2111

QLD

199 Ipswich Rd, Woolloongabba QLD 4102

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Redcliffe Hospital

No

07 3883 7777

QLD

Anzac Avenue, Redcliffe QLD 4020

8am – 6pm, seven days a week

Caboolture Hospital

No

07 5433 8888

QLD

120 McKean Street, Caboolture QLD 4510

7am – 9pm, seven days a week

The Brighton Health Campus Community Assessment Clinic (mild symptoms only)

No

07 3631 7400

QLD

449 Hornibrook Hwy, Brighton QLD 4017

8am to 8pm seven days a week

Pine Rivers Community Health Centre (mild symptoms only)

No

07 3817 6333

QLD

568 Gympie Road, Strathpine, Qld 4500

8am – 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Albany Hills Radius Medical Centre

Yes

(07) 3325 4353

QLD

Unit 2A, Ground Floor

49 Old Northern Road

Albany Creek QLD 4035

Mon-Fri: 6.30am-5pm

Sat: 7am-12pm

Ipswich Road Medical Centre

Yes

(07) 3892 4055

QLD

582 Ipswich Road

Annerley QLD 4103

Mon-Fri: 6.30am-5pm

Sat: 7am-11pm

Aspley Medical Centre

Yes

(07) 3863 2714

QLD

1311 Gympie Road

Aspley QLD 4034

Mon-Fri: 6am-4pm

Sat: 6am-11am

Cairns Pathology Laboratory

Yes

(07) 4091 2088

QLD

Suite 2

30 Mabel Street

Atherton QLD 4883

Mon-Fri: 7am-5pm

Sat: 8am-11: 30am

Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology (Ayr)

Yes

(07) 4783 2290

QLD

Shop 1

143 Edwards Street

Ayr QLD 4807

Mon-Fri: 7.30am-4pm

Sat: 7.30am-11.30am

Kilcoy Hospital

No

(07) 5422 4411

QLD

12 Kropp Street

Kilcoy QLD 4515

9am – 4pm (seven days)

Mount Barker District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

No

08 8393 1777

SA

87 Wellington Rd, Mount Barker SA 5251

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Royal Adelaide Hospital (COVID-19 clinic at North-East corner)

No

08 7074 0000

SA

Port Rd, Adelaide SA 5000

9am to 8pm, seven days a week

Flinders Medical Centre

No

08 8204 5511

SA

Flinders Dr, Bedford Park SA 5042

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Lyell McEwin Hospital

No

08 8182 9000

SA

Muna Paiendi, Cnr of Mark and, Oldham Rd, Elizabeth Vale SA 511

8am to 8pm, seven days a week

Women’s and Children’s Hospital

No

08 8161 7000

SA

72 King William Rd, North Adelaide SA 5006

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Repat Collection Centre (drive-through)

Yes

08 8222 300

SA

Gate 4, 216 Daws Road, Daw Park SA 5041

8am to 4: 30pm, Monday to Friday

Royal Perth Hospital

No

(08) 9224 2244

WA

Ground Floor, Ainslie House, 48 Murray Street, Perth WA 6000

8am-8pm 7 days a week

Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital

No

(08) 6457 3333

WA

C Block, Hospital Avenue, Nedlands WA 6009

8am-8pm 7 days a week

Fiona Stanley Hospital

No

(08) 6152 2222

WA

11 Robin Warren Dr, Murdoch WA 6150 (Bedbrook Row, north-eastern end of hospital)

8am-8pm 7 days a week

Bunbury Health Campus

No

(08) 9722 1000

WA

Bussell Highway (cnr Robertson Drive), Bunbury WA 6230 (30m left of the main entrance)

10am-4pm 7 days a week

The Weston Creek Walk-in Centre

No

(02) 5124 9977

ACT

24 Parkinson St, Weston ACT 2611

7: 30 am – 10: 00 pm 7 days a week

Exhibition Park (Drive-through facility)

No

–

ACT

EPIC, Flemington Rd & Northbourne Ave, Mitchell ACT 2911

9: 30am-6pm 7 days a week

Royal Darwin Hospital

No

(08) 8922 8888

NT

105 Rocklands Dr, Tiwi NT 0810

ED open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week