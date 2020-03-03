coronavirus-update:-dwayne-johnson’s-red-notice-and-more-productions-impacted-amid-outbreak

Now Playing

As concerns over the coronavirus outbreak grow, so has the number of TV and film productions impacted amid travel restrictions and health advisories. More than 90,000 cases have been reported so far in over 66 countries including China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Musical acts like BTS and Green Day are canceling tour dates in Europe and Asia, while questions loom over how organizers will handle the health concerns surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.See below for a complete list of the TV and film productions that have been impacted by the outbreak.

Red NoticeNetflix’s forthcoming heist flick starring Dwayne Johnson is reportedly considering alternate locations amid a spike in new cases in Italy, according to Deadline. While most of the film will be shot in Atlanta, Ga, a portion of the project was had also been planned to be shot on location in Italy. In addition to Johnson, the movie also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.The Amazing RaceCBS’s hit reality competition series shut down production on Season 33, which had already filmed three episodes and saw contestants visit Scotland and England. It’s currently unknown when production will resume. The Amazing Race Season 33 Production Shut Down Amidst Corona Virus Concerns

Mission Impossible 7The seventh installment of the Tom Cruise-fronted franchise halted production on a planned three-week shoot in Venice.”Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” a spokesperson for Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.” Keep checking back for more updates.