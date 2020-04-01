🔥Coronavirus UK LIVE: Pressure mounts for wider Covid-19 testing as public told 'no room for complacency' after teenager deaths🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 800,000 people worldwide and more than 38,000 deaths have been recorded.The World Health Organisation warns that while attention has shifted to epicentres in Western Europe and North America, epidemics are “far from over” in Asia and the Pacific.Here are some of the headlines emerging from elsewhere in the world: GAZAA UN aid agency has begun delivering food to the homes of impoverished Palestinians instead of making them pick up such parcels at crowded distribution centres.In Gaza, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees has for decades provided staples like flour, rice, oil and canned foods to roughly half of the territory’s two million people.Under the old system, those eligible lined up at crowded distribution centres four times a year to pick up their aid parcels. Starting on Tuesday, the agency began making home deliveries.“We assessed that tens of thousands of people will pour into the food distribution centres and this is very dangerous,” said Adnan Abu Hasna, the agency’s spokesman in Gaza.Only 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gaza, whose borders have been largely sealed by Israel and Egypt since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized the territory in 2007.However, there is only a small number of available tests. International officials fear the virus could quickly spread and overwhelm an already gutted health system.TURKEYThe ruling party has submitted a package of amendments to parliament that would free an estimated 90,000 prisoners and ease overcrowding in prisons.Ruling party legislator Cahit Ozkan said prisoners convicted of drug-related charges, sexual abuse, murder, domestic abuse and terrorism would be exempt from the reform package designed to reduce the 280,000 prison population.That would mean dozens of journalists and human rights defenders would be excluded because many of them have been imprisoned on terror charges.Human rights groups have called on Ankara to ensure the proposed legislation releases journalists, activists, opposition politicians and others imprisoned for expressing dissenting opinions.INDONESIAAuthorities plan to release 30,000 prisoners to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.Law and Human Rights Ministry spokesman Bambang Wiyono said the department has issued a decree to regulate the release of adult prisoners who have served two-thirds of their sentences, and half of the sentence for children prisoners.The ministry recorded 270,386 prisoners across the country while the capacity of the prisons is only 131,931.President Joko Widodo has ordered a large-scale social restriction to ensure people obey the implementation of physical distancing.He’s instructed the National Police to take legal measures to enforce the restriction and urged local leaders to follow the regulation and not issue their own policy.LITHUANIAThe Vilnius municipality has started using drones to patrol the skies over the Lithuanian capital as authorities try to prevent citizens from gathering in public.IT adviser Egle Radvilaite said seven unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with loudspeakers had been launched and dozens more are expected to join the enforcement task.The drones are operating daily from 9am to 6pm over parks, squares and other places where people gather to enforce restrictions banning crowds of more than five people.BELGIUMAuthorities said a 12-year-old girl has died with coronavirus, by far the youngest among more than 700 victims in the country.National crisis centre spokesman Emmanuel Andre said it is “an emotionally difficult moment, because it involves a child, and it has also upset the medical and scientific community”.“We are thinking of her family and friends. It is an event that is very rare, but one which upsets us greatly.”He said 98 people had died from the disease over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 705 in a country of around 11.5 million people. More than 12,705 cases have been confirmed.RUSSIAParliament has approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading “fake news”.Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison.Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.Russia has so far reported 2,337 confirmed cases after 500 new ones on Tuesday, the biggest spike since the start of the pandemic.Many regions and cities are ordering lockdowns and sweeping self-isolation protocols.DENMARKPrime minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark could start lifting some restrictions next month if the coronavirus curve continues to flatten out.She said that if Danes continue to stand together — at a distance — the government will consider gradually opening up in two weeks.She underlined that the crisis is far from over but there is growing evidence that Denmark, which started a gradual lockdown on March 11, had “succeeded in delaying the infection”, adding it gave “a rise to optimism”.Also in the Nordic region, Finland has decided to extend by a month the emergency conditions in the southern part of the country affecting 1.7 million people, nearly a third of the population.AFRICAAfrica’s confirmed coronavirus cases are now above 5,000.The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says 48 of the continent’s 54 countries now have cases, with 5,255 in all, and 173 deaths. But shortages of testing materials mean the real number of cases could be higher.South Africa’s president on Monday night announced that the country, which has the most cases in Africa with 1,326, will launch a mass screening and testing programme with about 10,000 field workers going door-to-door. Uganda and Botswana are the latest countries to impose a lockdown in an effort to prevent the virus’s spread.Sierra Leone has announced its first case. The West African nation had already announced a year-long state of emergency. Sierra Leone was one of the three nations hit hard from 2014-16 by the Ebola outbreak, which killed more than 11,000 people.INDONESIAThe country will close its doors to foreign arrivals in an attempt to curb the coronavirus spread, and the country plans to bring home more than a million nationals working abroad.Foreign minister Retno Marsudi announced on Tuesday that all foreigners will be temporarily banned from visiting and travelling in Indonesia territories, except for diplomatic corps and those who hold a residence permit. The restriction will take effect later this week.She said the government would protect the health of nationals stranded abroad, and has decided to repatriate more than a million Indonesian migrant workers from neighbouring Malaysia.Indonesia’s latest tally of cases rose to 1,414, with 122 reported deaths.VIETNAMThe country will be locked down for at least two weeks starting at midnight on Wednesday.In an order by prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, no gathering of more than two people will be allowed, and businesses must be closed except for essential services and manufacturing.“It’s going to be the crucial two weeks for Vietnam to curb the spread of the virus,” Mr Phuc said to his cabinet during a televised meeting.Vietnam has reported 204 cases, but no deaths.SOUTH KOREASeoul said it will send two flights to evacuate more than 500 citizens and their families from Italy, where the outbreak has killed more than 11,000 people.Vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said all evacuees arriving on Wednesday and Thursday will be tested and quarantined for two weeks at designated facilities if even one of them is found to have the virus.South Korea has been strengthening border controls to prevent the virus from re-entering the country amid broadening outbreaks in Europe, North America and beyond.South Korea’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 518 of the country’s 9,786 infections have been linked to arrivals from abroad, with most of the cases detected over the past three weeks.JAPANTokyo has extended its highest travel warnings to 49 countries, including the US, Canada and Britain, as well as all of China and South Korea.The country is urging Japanese citizens not to visit places where infections are escalating, the foreign ministry said in a statement.The ministry also said returnees and visitors from those nations will be tested at airports when they arrive and requested to self-quarantine at home or designated facilities for 14 days.The number of confirmed cases among people arriving at Tokyo’s international airports has surged recently, officials said, citing them as the main sources of infections in Japan.Japan now has about 2,700 confirmed cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 67 deaths.MEXICOThe government has broadened its shutdown of “non-essential activities” to the private sector and prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people.The one-month emergency measures will be in effect until April 30. Mexico had previously stopped non-essential government services and banned mass gatherings.The move came as the number of confirmed cases reached 1,094, with 28 deaths.Health undersecretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Mexicans would be urged to stay off the streets for a month, but announced no sanctions. Mexico will ask older people at greater risk to stay home, even if they work in so-called essential sectors like health care or law enforcement.