coronavirus-uk-latest:-dominic-raab-urges-all-british-nationals-to-leave-china

Brits in China have been urged to leave the country if they can amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab urged all British nationals in the nation to leave today.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority.

“As such, we now advise British Nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus. Where there are still British Nationals in Hubei Province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this.”

It comes as the death toll in China from the outbreak reached 425, while there have been 425 deaths there.

At least 180 cases have been confirmed out of the mainland, with two deaths reported – one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

