coronavirus-uk-latest:-britons-evacuated-from-wuhan-set-to-be-quarantined-on-the-wirral-for-14-days

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons being evacuated back to the UK from the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak will be quarantined for two weeks on the Wirral.

The evacuating flight, which will carry around 150 Britons, has been delayed by two hours and is due to leave Wuhan at 7am local time on Friday, which is 11pm on Thursday UK time.

The flight, which will have military medics on board, will land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday morning, around 10.45am UK time.

Passengers will then be taken to an NHS facility – thought to be former NHS staff accommodation – on the Wirral for a quarantine period of 14 days. There, they will have access to medical staff, and it is understood they will have the internet and be able to make contact with family.​

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world



Fifty foreigners – mainly from EU countries – will also be on the evacuation flight from Wuhan.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “I can confirm passengers will include around 50 foreign – mainly EU – nationals.

“Once the flight has landed in the UK to drop British nationals off – the flight will land in Brize Norton – British nationals will get off and the flight will continue on to Spain.”

The spokesman added: “The plane was chartered from a Spanish company so it made sense for us and the Spanish government to allow EU nationals to return via Spain.”

In a statement, Dominic Raab said: “The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority.

“Our Embassy in Beijing and consular teams remain in close contact with British nationals in the region to ensure they have the latest information they need.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (Getty Images)



Speaking at a Policy Exchange event in Westminster earlier, Mr Raab said officials in the Foreign Office had “been working tirelessly” to get citizens out of Wuhan.

He added: “We’ve been working with the Department of Health flat out, 24/7, to try and make sure we can identify British nationals in Wuhan, get them to a muster point and get them to a flight, a chartered flight in and out.”

Some 56 million people across China are on lock down to stop the virus’ spread.

However, the Chinese government has agreed to allow Brits to be evacuated, following similar departures of US and Japanese nationals.

Mr Raab said: “We’ve been working with the Department of Health flat out, 24/7, to try and make sure we can identify British nationals in Wuhan, get them to a muster point and get them to a flight, a chartered flight in and out.”

“We are hopeful now of doing that this evening. But, of course, this depends on the decisions taken by the Chinese government.”

It comes as European countries stepped up efforts on Thursday to contain the coronavirus sweeping through central China.

A chartered plane was sent to evacuate hundreds of European citizens as more commercial flights were scrapped and Russia closed its land border with China.

An A380 evacuation flight took off on Thursday morning from a former Portuguese military airport at Beja, 120 miles south-east of Lisbon, carrying just its pilots and crew.

The Czech Republic also announced it was stopping issuing visas to Chinese citizens due to the outbreak.

This morning health chiefs sounded the alarm over the virus spreading “very fast”. With the official death toll from the virus hitting 170, and the number of those infected 7,711, the World Health Organisation’s emergency committee was reconvening today to decide whether the virus should be declared a global emergency.

As the crisis grew:

British Airways cancelled all its flights to mainland China for a month, though flights to Hong Kong were unaffected.

A Scottish government source said: “It is highly likely we will have a positive case of coronavirus in Scotland in the coming days.” So far 130 tests carried out in the UK have been negative.

Some 6,000 people are being kept on board Italian cruise ship Costa Smeralda moored at Civitavecchia, north of Rome, as coronavirus tests are carried out on a middle-aged Chinese couple, a spokesman for the Costa Crociere cruise company said.

Russia temporarily stopped issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals in response to the outbreak, with the Czech Republic also reported to have halted the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens.

India and the Philippines reported their first cases.

Demand for face masks in the UK was rising, with packs of surgical face masks sold out on Boots’s website.

The US government was laying on extra evacuation flights from Wuhan within days.

The FTSE 100 and other European and Asian stock markets fell as it was confirmed that the virus has now reached every region of China, where the vast bulk of cases have been reported.

Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, told Sky News: “This is a very worrying situation now — it looks like this virus has spread very fast.

“It looks like it has spread pretty widely. It may be very hard to contain. We have to do everything we can to slow this one down.”

With evidence suggesting it is taking off “much more sharply” than the 2002/03 Sars outbreak, Professor Openshaw stressed the big concern was how it would spread in less developed parts of the world, including highly-populated areas, where there is little medical care.

Dr Michael Ryan, executive director at the WHO health emergencies programme, said the decision to reconvene was due to the increasing number of cases and evidence of person-to-person transmission of the virus.

“The whole world needs to be on alert now, the whole world needs to take action and be ready for any cases that come, either from the original epicentre or from other epicentres that become established.”

Scientists believe the infection is likely to arrive in the UK and an analysis of international air travel suggested London is the European city most at risk of an outbreak.

China has reported 170 deaths and at least 7,800 infections have been confirmed worldwide from the virus that emerged last month in the central city of Wuhan.