coronavirus-uk:-flight-carrying-brits-from-outbreak-epicentre-in-china-arrives-in-england

A plane carrying British citizens to the UK from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak has landed in England.

The flight, which came from Wuhan in China, landed at an RAF base in Oxfordshire.

It was transporting the 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals and left the city in the Hubei province at around 9.45am local time.

Roads around Brize Norton airbase, located 70 miles northwest of London, have been closed as a precaution.

The plane has landed in RAF Brize Norton (AFP via Getty Images)



However, coaches have been allowed entry to take the Britons to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral where they will be quarantined.

The group will be isolated for 14 days in the NHS staff accommodation located at the hospital.

The aircraft landed hours after the first cases of coronavirus in the UK were confirmed.

Two people, members of the same family, tested positive for the illness, officials confirmed at 9.30am on Friday.

The patients are being treated in Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

A number of Brits were left stranded in Wuhan after being unable to get to the airport in time to catch the fight.

Another plane could be sent if necessary to collect those left behind.

