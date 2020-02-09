coronavirus-uk:-final-evacuation-flight-from-wuhan-lands-in-england

The latest headlines in your inbox

A flight carrying 200 passengers from the coronavirus epicentre in China has touched down in England.

The plane, which came from the Chinese city of Wuhan, landed shortly 7.30am.

An evacuation flight out of the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak will land in the UK on Sunday morning carrying more than 200 passengers.

The second and final flight to be chartered by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) left Wuhan at 3.20am local time on Sunday.

It was carrying a number of Brits and passengers of other nationalities.

The plane, with British Government staff and military medics on board, arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

An FCO spokesman previously said: “Our final flight from Wuhan took off at 3.20am (local time) with over 200 passengers on board, including our staff who have facilitated the flight and medics.

“Alongside British nationals, there are other nationalities on board.”

The death toll in China from the coronavirus has risen to 811, surpassing SARS fatalities in the 2002-2003 outbreak.

The number of new cases announced on Sunday, however, had decreased from the day before, raising hopes the spread of the disease was being restricted.

China’s National Health Commission said total cases in the country from the virus had increased by 2,656 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning to reach 37,198, down from the 3,399 new cases announced a day earlier.

