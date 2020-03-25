coronavirus:-uae-cinema-staff-being-retrained-to-help-in-supermarkets

More than 1,000 entertainment industry staff in the United Arab Emirates are being retrained to help meet the rising demand in local supermarkets due to to the coronavirus outbreak.

A press release from Emirati retailer Majid Al Futtaim said that leisure, entertainment and cinema staff were being reskilled to join the Carrefour supermarket chain on a temporary basis to help with online orders, food packing and stock replenishment.

The re-assigned employees come from companies including VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and Ski Dubai. Local cinemas are among entertainment venues that have been closed as a result of the crisis.

The United Arab Emirates’ main airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi said they would suspend all passenger flights from midnight last night as the coronavirus spreads in the region.