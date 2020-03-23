Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Hits 400 As Cases Double Over Weekend; Global Deaths Pass 14,500 – Update

UPDATED with latest: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has grown to 33,404, double the figures it had reported as of Friday, as the pandemic and the testing around it expands. The death toll nationwide also doubled from Friday, to 400.

The numbers have been growing in the U.S. since President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency 10 days ago. Last week, he said the crisis may not be brought under control until July or August or even later, as more states enact further restrictions to combat the illness that is now passed 332,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

Several states have issued stay-at-home mandates to curb the pandemic, following the lead of Los Angeles in New York. The latter is the most impacted state with 20,875 cases as of Monday afternoon, according to the New York State Department of Health. New York City has 12,305 cases.

Washington state, the tip of the COVID-19 spear in the U.S., has spiked to 1,996 confirmed cases and 95 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, 75 deaths in Seattle’s King County. In California, the state department of health Monday reported 1,733 positive cases and 27 deaths. Five states now have more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

The U.S. now has the third most cases worldwide after China and Italy, according to the World Heath Organization. Globally, the WHO said Monday, the number of cases is now at 332,930, with 14,510 deaths.

Italy is the hardest-hit country now, with 59,138 cases and 5,476 deaths, including 649 in the past 24 hours, according to WHO data. China, which is beginning to come out the other side of the pandemic after it started there, has 3,276 total deaths from COVID-19.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news conference Monday. “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases. You can see how the virus is accelerating.

‘But we’re not prisoners to statistics,” he said, urging “political commitment and political coordination at the global level.” He added: “We’re not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

The WHO officially declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, though Tedros stressed that it “can be controlled.”

He has called on countries to take a four-pronged strategy: 1) prepare and be ready; 2) detect, prevent and treat; 3) reduce and suppress; and 4) innovate and improve. That has led to much more restrictive policies worldwide.

“This is a new virus and a new situation,” he said. “We’re all learning and we must all find new ways to prevent infections, save lives, and minimize impact. All countries have lessons to share.”