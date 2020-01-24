coronavirus:-two-persons-who-returned-from-china-under-observation-in-mumbai-hospital

Mumbai:

Two persons who returned to Mumbai from China have been kept under observation at a government hospital in the city for possible exposure to the deadly new flu-like virus that has killed 26 people and infected over 800.

The two were sent to the Kasturba hospital, run by the civic-body, where an isolation ward has been created. They had mild cough and had cold-symptoms, Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Further details about the persons kept under surveillance were awaited.

“The isolation ward has been created for diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the coronavirus infection,” said Dr Keskar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Countries across the globe are scrambling to contain the spread of the coronavirus even as China has sealed off over 41 million people.

The new virus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan has forced Chinese authorities to cancel Lunar New Year celebrations to prevent the disease spreading further.