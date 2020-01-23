coronavirus-tests-carried-out-on-man-in-belfast

A man is reportedly being treated for symptoms associated with coronavirus in Belfast.

The patient is believed to be receiving treatment in an isolation ward as a precautionary measure at the Royal Victoria.

He is said to have been admitted with a high temperature.

It is thought clinicians immediately placed him in isolation following advice from health authorities, according to the BBC.

He travelled from Wuhan to Northern Ireland at the weekend, it is claimed.

The news comes after it emerged that five people in the UK were being tested.

The head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh confirmed there are three potential cases in Edinburgh and another in Glasgow.

Professor Jurgen Haas added he believes there will be many more cases from other cities in the UK.

Health authorities in Northern Ireland are yet to make any comment about the Belfast case.

A total of 17 people have died from the illness so far.

A further 630 people worldwide have been infected with the deadly virus overall.

Today Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was an ‘increased likelihood’ of cases in the UK, but insisted the risk to the public remains low and the country is ‘well prepared’.

No one in the UK is confirmed to have the virus yet.

The city of Wuhan went into lockdown yesterday, with planes trains and public transport completely suspended.

Four other cities across China have followed suit in order to stop the virus from spreading.