🔥Coronavirus testing will be at 25,000 per day by mid-April, Government hopes🔥

The Government hopes to have capacity to test 25,000 people each day for coronavirus by mid-April.

As pressure mounts for more widespread examinations, housing secretary Robert Jenrick said capacity at present had reached 12.750.

He told Sky this was “clearly not as much as we would like”.

Asked when the target of 25,000 per day would be reached, he said: “We’d like to be at that position by mid-April.”

