coronavirus:-testament-singer,-crew-members-test-positive

Members of the thrash-metal band Testament and their crew have tested positive for COVID-19. After feeling unwell, members of the group — which recently returned from the Bay Strikes Back tour of Europe earlier this month — decided to get tested for the coronavirus. “As of yesterday morning, [lead singer] Chuck [Billy] and [his wife] Tiffany Billy’s tests have come back positive as well as some crew members,” the band said in a group statement on Facebook. The group did not specify which crew members were affected or how many contracted the virus.

“We are doing what’s right, and what’s safe, and have all been quarantining ourselves since our return home; since before we were even tested,” the band said in a statement. “We are of course concerned for our families, our friends, our crew, our fellow musicians, and our fans. We’ve reached out to support our fellow Bay Area Bands who are also being proactive in their own camps, staying quarantined and safe, and will speak on their individual situations if and when they are ready to.”

Several members of the bands on the Bay Strikes Back tour, which featured Testament playing alongside fellow San Francisco–area thrash groups Exodus and Death Angel, have reported feeling sick since returning to the U.S.

Exodus’ guitarist Gary Holt, who also plays in Slayer, reported on Instagram that he and his wife, Lisa, had been “suffering from all the symptoms of Corona, without the beer.” “[We’re] mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night,” he wrote on Wednesday. “[I’m] self-monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won’t be able to visit my grandkids until I’m symptom-free for seven days.” He followed up on Friday, saying that he and his wife were tested for the virus and would have to wait seven to 10 days for results.

Meanwhile, Will Carroll, the drummer for Death Angel, has been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. His fiancée, Leeshawn Navarro, posted on social media, “Need even more healing vibes, candles, prayers, love, everything you have for Will.” Holt also posted about Carroll on Saturday that Carroll “is in need of some massive positive vibes.”

“Will is in the ICU,” Holt wrote. “[It’s] WAY worse that anything I’m dealing with, by a long shot. Not even close. He is very ill. There are several of us that have symptoms and are waiting for test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone.”

Death Angel posted last Sunday that they would not be able to play a concert in Mexico City because of “half of our band/crew being sick.” In their statement, Testament said they were quarantining themselves and getting rest. “We’re taking all the necessary steps to stay safe at home and we ask our friends and fans to do the same,” they wrote.

Testament’s Full Statement on Coronavirus

As many of you already know, after returning from the BAY STRIKES BACK over Europe Tour last week, some of us in TESTAMENT have been feeling unwell and have made the decision along with our Doctors to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As of yesterday morning, Chuck and Tiffany Billy’s tests have come back positive as well as some crew members.

We wanted to reach out to everyone who has been supporting us and expressing concern to inform you that we are doing what’s right, and what’s safe, and have all been quarantining ourselves since our return home; since before we were even tested. We are of course concerned for our families, our friends, our crew, our fellow musicians, and our fans. We’ve reached out to support our fellow Bay Area Bands who are also being proactive in their own camps, staying quarantined and safe, and will speak on their individual situations if and when they are ready to.

At this moment we are currently focused on staying safe and quarantined, resting, getting ourselves back to health, and of course, sending well wishes, prayers, and positive energy towards our friends who are also sick. We also want to send well wishes to all of our fans and supporters in this time of crisis. We’re taking all the necessary steps to stay safe at home and we ask our friends and fans to do the same. Please take care of each other, and stay healthy so we can continue to thrash in the not so distant future!