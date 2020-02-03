coronavirus-symptoms:-what-is-it-and-which-areas-in-china-and-around-the-world-have-been-affected?

The latest headlines in your inbox

An outbreak of a new pneumonia-like coronavirus was first detected in China at the end of 2019.

Scientists have said it has similarities to two viruses, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), both of which turned into global killers.

SARS first emerged in China in 2002 and killed 774 people as it spread to Asian countries, the UK and Canada.MERS originated in the Middle East and killed 787 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has since declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in response to the outbreak.

It will only be the fifth time the WHO will issue the emergency declaration. The previous epidemics were Swine Flu, Polio, Ebola and Zika.

The organisation sent a delegation of researchers and other health experts to China and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss the outbreak on Tuesday, January 28.

New aerial footage documents how China has rushed to build an emergency hospital in Wuhan to deal with the epidemic.

How many people have been affected?

Security guards stand in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market where a man with coronavirus died (AFP via Getty Images)

The outbreak has killed 361 in China as of Sunday, February 2, and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 17,205.

On January 31, the UK’s first cases confirmed by Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

Authorities have warned the virus could mutate and spread further and many countries are bringing in screening processes amid concern of a global epidemic.

People in the city of Wuhan, the main affected area, are in quarantine and neighbouring city Huanggang is also on lockdown.

What is coronavirus?

Nine people have died from the new virus strain (AP)

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as the SARS outbreak.

Scientists have confirmed that bats, camels and other animals carry coronavirus strains.

Like SARS and MERS, the new coronavirus appears to have originated with animals.

Traces of the disease were found at a food market in Wuhan, China, which has been identified at the epicentre of the outbreak.

Items available to buy at the food market include seafood and chicken.

What are the causes and symptoms?

A man who died from a respiratory illness had purchased goods from a seafood market in the city of Wuhan (AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin, evidence has shown the disease has been transmitted through the respiratory tract and there is the possibility of viral mutation.

This means the virus is contagious and can spread from person to person by inhaling, coughing or sneezing via droplets.

Symptoms include fever, coughs, chest tightness, runny nose, headaches, shortness of breath, chills and body aches.

Serious cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.

So far there isn’t a treatment for the new virus however scientists have identified markers, allowing health care professionals to make a quicker diagnosis of those infected.

Coronaviruses are named after the spikes that protrude from their membranes, like the sun’s corona.

Because SARS and MERS proved deadly, the emergence of a new coronavirus has been treated with caution.

Which areas in China have been affected by coronavirus?

Hospital staff rush a patient into hospital for treatment for a SARS-like condition (AFP via Getty Images)

The government of Wuhan, central China, first confirmed that hospitals were treating dozens of patients for pneumonia on December 31.

Many of the cases were connected to the Huanan Seafood Market which sold live poultry and exotic animal meats.

Thought to be a likely source of the virus, the market was closed and disinfected.

However, Wuhan’s health commission later revealed that the illness was also present in people who had not been exposed to the market, raising the possibility that the virus could be present at other locations in the city.

The World Health Organisation said the new virus could spread further and has warned hospitals around the world.

So far cases have been identified in regions across the globe including Germany, Dubai, US, France and Australia.

There have been no confirmed cases in the UK, however experts warn it is probably already in the country.

Cases reported outside China

A rescue worker walks past a notice about the virus that has broken out in China (REUTERS)

Reported cases have been confirmed across Asia, Australasia, Canada, Europe, UAE and the US.

