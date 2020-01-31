coronavirus-symptoms:-what-does-being-infected-look-like?

The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly and ferociously, and the World Health Organization is considering declaring a state of global emergency as the death toll reaches 170 in China.

Several government health organizations have released guidelines on how to potentially identify coronavirus, as research paints a more detailed picture on what the virus looks like.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus:

How does it spread?

The United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believe this strain of coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV, is linked to a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China, which suggests that it was first spread from animal to person. But as the virus spread, more and more people were diagnosed with the strain who hadn’t come into contact with any animal markets which, the CDC says, suggests the virus is able to travel from person to person.

“At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people,” the CDC says on their website.

Experts believe that person-to-person spread of viruses such as 2019-nCoV happen through the respiratory tract, where an infected person would cough and droplets would enter another person’s body, for example. While this might make you want to reach for the nearest face mask, it might not be as helpful as you think.

“If the virus gets on to my clothing or something, it’s not going to infect me from there,” Dr. Samira Mubareka, infectious disease consultant at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, told the National Post. Mubareka says someone can more likely be infected by inhaling or ingesting the virus.

“Let’s say it’s a heavily contaminated surface and I touch it and then I scratch my eyes or my nose or my mouth, then I’ve essentially brought the virus towards the receptors or the cells that have been receptive and I’ve (infected) myself.”

What are the symptoms?

According to Health Canada, typical coronavirus symptoms include headaches, coughing, a sore throat and fever. But more serious infections can cause illnesses like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), pneumonia, respiratory failure, or kidney failure.

Since most of the virus’ symptoms are internal, most infected people would initially appear as though they had a cold, or would show no visible symptoms at all.

Scientists from Wuhan and Shanghai, China, published a study on Thursday analyzing the symptoms of 99 people in Wuhan confirmed to be infected with the 2019-nCoV strain of coronavirus who were transferred to the Jinyintan Hospital.

Out of the 99 coronavirus patients, 83 per cent had fevers, 81 per cent were experiencing fits of coughing, and 31 per cent experienced shortness of breath. Three quarters of patients showed signs of bilateral pneumonia, and 11 later died of multiple organ failure.

According to the CDC, symptoms appear between two days and two weeks after being exposed.

What to do if you’re infected?

Though Canadian health officials have said the risk of being infected with the new strain of coronavirus is low, Health Canada recommends you stay at home while sick, avoid close contact with others, wash your hands often and cover your mouth and nose when you cough.

Though there’s currently no vaccine available for 2019-nCoV, medical professionals are still able to treat specific symptoms, so people who believe they might have contracted the virus are advised to contact their doctors as soon as possible.

