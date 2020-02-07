Coronavirus symptoms: NHS guidance on what to do if you're showing signs of the virus

The latest headlines in your inbox

Three people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the UK and the risk of getting the illness in the country is graded at low.

However the NHS has put out advice so people know what to look for if they think they have the virus.

Symptoms include a cough, a high temperature or feeling short of breath. The NHS has advised that people do not visit a GP or A&E to avoid contamination risks.

The health service warns that anyone who has returned from Wuhan and the Hubei Province – where the outbreak started – should self quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they have any symptoms.

People who have been there should also contact the NHS on 111.

Anyone who develops the symptoms and has arrived back from a number of countries in Asia should self-isolate and call 111.

The countries are: Mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

The NHS warns: “Please follow this advice even if your symptoms are mild.”

People are advised to not go to work, school or into public areas.

And while it is ok for friends, family and delivery drivers to drop off food, the health service says to avoid inviting people into the home.

They added: “While the risk to the UK population remains low, these steps are recommended to limit the potential spread of infection.”

More information from the NHS on the coronavirus can be found HERE