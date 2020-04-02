coronavirus-statistics-nsw

The COVID-19 coronavirus is a rapidly spreading pandemic. This means that data on the total number of infections is constantly changing. Our COVID-19 stats pages is designed to keep you up to date with the latest figures, including a breakdown of deaths and infections in each country. To learn more about how to manage the impact of coronavirus on your life and finances, head to our COVID-19 information hub.Please note: The figures below are taken from a variety of public sources that are not always consistent. Please check the individual attribution notes if you want further information around how specific data is collected.The charts below depict the spread of coronavirus in New South Wales by postcode, age-range and origin of infection. The large blue section in the middle chart, representing coronavirus cases acquired from overseas, is a promising sign. It shows that the bulk of cases during the peak of reporting in NSW came from outside of Australia’s borders. As a result of the government’s restrictions on overseas travel, we have seen this component of the chart shrink dramatically, resulting in a drop in per-day cases in NSW.We will continue to update these charts as more data is released by the NSW Government. For more, check out our page on global and Australian coronavirus statistics.Local Government AreaCasesWaverley (A)143Northern Beaches (A)118(blank)115Sydney (C)110Central Coast (C) (NSW)92Woollahra (A)81Blacktown (C)72Canterbury-Bankstown (A)72Sutherland Shire (A)61Ryde (C)55Inner West (A)54Randwick (C)51Penrith (C)49Newcastle (C)46The Hills Shire (A)46Ku-ring-gai (A)46Wollongong (C)44Cumberland (A)43Hornsby (A)41Lake Macquarie (C)38Bayside (A)37Parramatta (C)36North Sydney (A)36Georges River (A)34Liverpool (C)33Mid-Coast (A)32Mosman (A)30Port Stephens (A)30Lane Cove (A)28Camden (A)28Port Macquarie-Hastings (A)26Maitland (C)25Campbelltown (C) (NSW)25Shoalhaven (C)22Hawkesbury (C)21Cessnock (C)20Blue Mountains (C)20Shellharbour (C)19Willoughby (C)19Wingecarribee (A)17Canada Bay (A)14Tamworth Regional (A)12Fairfield (C)12Tweed (A)12Byron (A)11Hunters Hill (A)11Bega Valley (A)9Bathurst Regional (A)9Wagga Wagga (C)9Eurobodalla (A)9Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional (A)9Clarence Valley (A)8Goulburn Mulwaree (A)8Coffs Harbour (C)8Orange (C)7Albury (C)6Burwood (A)6Snowy Monaro Regional (A)6Federation (A)6Yass Valley (A)6Strathfield (A)5Mid-Western Regional (A)5Dubbo Regional (A)5Lismore (C)5Upper Lachlan Shire (A)4Dungog (A)4Kiama (A)4Singleton (A)4Kempsey (A)3Inverell (A)3Griffith (C)3Nambucca (A)3Murrumbidgee (A)3Blayney (A)3Greater Hume Shire (A)3Tenterfield (A)3Ballina (A)2Warrumbungle Shire (A)2Berrigan (A)2Liverpool Plains (A)2Wollondilly (A)2Glen Innes Severn (A)2Cabonne (A)2Weddin (A)1Narromine (A)1Narrandera (A)1Lachlan (A)1Hay (A)1Uralla (A)1Lithgow (C)1Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional (A)1Bellingen (A)1Warren (A)1Coonamble (A)1Broken Hill (C)1Upper Hunter Shire (A)1Muswellbrook (A)1Armidale Regional (A)1