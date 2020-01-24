coronavirus-spreads-to-europe,-two-cases-confirmed-in-france

One case was reported from the city of Bordeaux while the other was in Paris. (Representational)

Paris:

Two cases of the coronavirus have been “confirmed” in France, the first in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Friday.

The first case involved a patient in hospital in the southwestern city of Bordeaux while the other was in Paris, the minister told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)