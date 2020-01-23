coronavirus-spreading-more-easily-than-previously-thought,-experts-say

January 23, 2020 | 3: 43pm

Travelers wearing face mask wait at the departure hall at West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, China. Getty Images

The mystery virus that has killed 17 people in China and infected hundreds more is spreading from person to person more easily than previously understood, a health official said Thursday.

Dr. David Heymanm with the World Health Organization said there’s new evidence that someone could catch the coronavirus from a sick person who sneezes or coughs near the person’s face, CNN reported.

It was first thought that the virus was transmitted only through very close contact, such as hugging, kissing or sharing utensils, Heymann said.

“We are now seeing second and third generation spread,” said Heymann, who is the chairman of a WHO committee collecting data on the virus, according to the report.

First-generation transmissions are animal-to-human cases, while second-generation passage occurs when that infected human gives the disease to another human. When the newly contaminated person passes that to yet another, that’s a third-generation transmission.

Officials said they are working under the assumption that the source of the outbreak was human exposure to infected animals being illegally sold at markets in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

There’s no evidence, however, that the virus is airborne and can spread through a room, such as with the flu or SARS, the report said.

“It looks like it doesn’t transmit through the air very easily and probably transmits through close contact,” Heymann said. “That was not the case with SARS.”

Heymann said the virus appears to be dangerous for older people with other health issues.

People in areas impacted by the virus have been encouraged to wear masks, wash hands frequently and avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever or a cough, officials said.

The WHO has stopped short of declaring the disease a global health emergency, which the agency defines as an “extraordinary event” that requires a coordinated international response.

“It’s too early to consider this as a public health emergency of international concern,” Didier Houssin, the chair of the emergency advisory committee, said.

With Post wires