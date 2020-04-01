🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Uefa meeting TODAY to discuss end of season, Wimbledon set to be 'cancelled'🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the coronavirus crisis continues to heavily impact sport across the globe.

Uefa meeting today to discuss ending season options

Wimbledon set to be axed

UFC 249 in doubt again

All boxing events planned for May postponed

2020-03-31T21: 47: 34.913Z

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies following coronavirus battleFormer Marseille president Pape Diouf has died following a battle with coronavirus, the French League has announced.

Photo: GettyA statement at lfp.fr read: “The Ligue de Football Professionnel has learned this evening with great sadness of the death of Pape Diouf at the age of 68.”Journalist, agent, president of Olympique de Marseille from 2005 to 2009, Pape Diouf dedicated his whole life in service of football.”A member of the LFP administrative council from September 2007 to June 2009, Pape Diouf will be remembered as a charismatic and passionate director.”In this moment of immense sadness for French football, the LFP offers its condolences to his family and those close to him, and to Olympique de Marseille.”

2020-03-31T21: 38: 34.403Z

Fifa plan ‘Football Marshall Plan’In an attempt to tackle the vast financial impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, Fifa intend to use their cash reserves to launch a ‘Football Marshall Plan’.The global governing body have a total of $2.7 billion in the bank and plan to utilise some of the money in aid of those needing support. Clubs around the world are feeling the effects of the pandemic, which has forced many leagues and competitions into shutdown and frozen income streams. A spokesperson for Fifa told Reuters that they were aware that there were “serious financial problems on account of the coronavirus outbreak.””This threatens to disrupt and impair the ability of Fifa’s member associations and other football organisations such as leagues and clubs to develop, finance and run football activities at all levels of the game, including professional, non-professional, youth and grassroots.”It is foreseen that in many parts of the world a considerable number of persons involved in football including both men and women players will be left in extremely difficult economic conditions.”The spokesperson added that due to FIFA’s strong financial situation, the body has a duty to help those in need.The exact format and details of this assistance have yet to be decided but this week will see further consultations with Fifa’s member associations, the continental confederations and other stakeholders.The spokesperson said that while a number of issues about how to distribute resources and implement on the plan remain to be resolved, they aim to have a scheme “agreed and announced in the near future.”Infantino’s 2016 election campaign included plans to distribute the organisation’s resources. At the time he declared: “The money of Fifa is your money, it’s not the money of the Fifa president.”

2020-03-31T21: 10: 59.956Z

Patrick McEnroe tests positive for coronavirusPatrick McEnroe – former French Open doubles champion and brother of John Mcenroe – has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.Photo: GettyThe 53-year-old television commentator revealed his diagnosis on Twitter, writing: “We’ve been on full quarantine, our entire house now, for well over two weeks.”I encourage everyone to do the same. Let’s get this thing. Let’s nail this thing. I’m an example of someone who has been able to fight through it.”I’m doing absolutely fine. Thoughts and prayers to people who are struggling with this.”

2020-03-31T20: 24: 11.260Z

Scottish club rugby ruled null and voidThe 2019-20 Scottish club rugby season has been ruled null and void, meaning there will be no automatic promotions or relegations. The decision – which comes due to the coronavirus pandemic – impacts the Premiership and National leagues. National League 1 already had a crowned champion in Biggar. Broughton and Annan were also battling for a place in the women’s Premiership. Irish, Welsh and Italian unions have already taken similar decisions in their respective seasons. Biggar had won the National League 1 in the men’s game while Broughton and Annan were in contention to reach the women’s Premiership.Scottish Rugby said: “Five possible scenarios were presented, with around half of clubs favouring the null and void option.”The second most favoured option – finishing the season based on the league positions at the time of shutdown – received the support of around a quarter of clubs.”SRU president Dee Bradbury added: “It was clear from the outset that, in terms of the consequential impact on the various leagues in terms of promotion/relegation there would be no ‘right’ solution, particularly once it was clear that our preferred option of completing the season would no longer be possible.”

2020-03-31T19: 41: 31.123Z

Buttler donates iconic World Cup final shirt to hospital fundraiserJos Butler has put the shirt he wore during last year’s Cricket World Cup final up for action in a bid to raise money for hospitals fighting against coronavirus.The England wicket-keeper Buttler scored a crucial half-century, batted in the Super Over and completed the iconic run out of Martin Guptill which sealed victory ‘by the barest of all margins’.In a video on social media, the 29-year-old said he would be posting the shirt, signed by all members of the World Cup-winning squad, on eBay, with all proceeds going to the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospital’s charity.Photo: Getty“As we all know, hospitals, doctors, nurses and the NHS are all doing quite an incredible job at the moment,” Buttler said. “And in the weeks and months to come they are going to need our support even more.“Last week, the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospital’s charity launched an emergency appeal to provide lifesaving equipment for those two hospitals, specialising in lung and heart conditions in preparation for the Covid-19 outbreak.“To help with their fundraising effort I’m going to be donating this shirt, which is the shirt I wore in the World Cup final last year, signed by all the players who were members of the squad.”Like many sports, cricket has seen its fixture list decimated by coronavirus suspensions. Buttler was on England’s tour of Sri Lanka which was aborted during a warm-up game, and was due to play in the IPL during the spring, but that competition has also been postponed. Domestic cricket in England will not begin until late May at the earliest.

2020-03-31T19: 15: 40.796Z

Norwich the latest Premier League club to start furloughing staffNorwich have become the latest Premier League club to start furloughing staff, joining Newcastle and Tottenham.The financial implications of the suspensions across football due to coronavirus will be enormous and not just restricted to teams in the lower leagues.Bottom of the table Norwich will look to utilise the government’s job retention scheme whereby staff can claim 80 per cent of their wages to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

Photo: GettyA Norwich statement read: “Owing to the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Norwich City Football Club will begin the process of furloughing members of its staff who are unable to work at this time.”Under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the furloughing of staff will safeguard future jobs and help sustain the club throughout this period.”The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will mean that 80 percent of the salaries of furloughed staff, up to £2,500 per month per individual, will be paid by the government.”The club will top up the money received from the scheme to ensure that all furloughed staff receive their usual salary in full.”Where necessary, part-time and casual staff will also be furloughed.”As part of the scheme, furloughed staff will not be permitted to carry out work for the club. The club will continue to monitor and review the situation as it develops.”

2020-03-31T18: 30: 30.626Z

Celtic defender Greg Taylor has found new perspective after seeing his girlfriend battle the coronavirus from the frontline as part of the NHS. With Scottish football shutdown due to the strict Government social-distancing measures, Taylor has been training in isolation at home. The 22-year-old has watched his partner Laura work 12-hour shifts as an NHS nurse, stating it’s the health workers who are the real heroes. Photo: GettySpeaking to Celtic’s official website, Taylor said: “My girlfriend is a nurse so she’s been really busy. She works different shifts: they’re all 12-hour shifts and she’ll normally do around four each week.”It’s been tough for her and I couldn’t be more proud of her. t’s a really difficult time for all the NHS and we’re all extremely grateful for everything they do.”To be with someone who works in the NHS puts everything else into perspective. The work they’re doing is incredible and we all have so much admiration and respect for the way they go about it.”Taylor admits he cannot wait for football to return, but emphasises the importance of following the Government’s advice to stay indoors as much as possible. “It’s so important for everyone to follow the advice and stay safe at the moment,” he said. “We’re all missing the football – the players, the staff and the fans – but just now it’s so vital that we do all stay home.”It’ll help saves lives, get us back to normality as quick as possible and have us all back at Celtic Park putting on performances and winning games.”This situation can help bring us all together if we work together and look out for each other. It’s a unique situation in that we’re all pushing in the one direction.”That’s something we can take solace from, the amount of good you see people doing on social media and in the news.”There’s a lot of good out there and seeing that helps keep everyone’s spirits up.”

2020-03-31T17: 54: 28.946Z

FifPro in dismay as Belarusian football continuesThe global footballer’s union FifPro says it is “not comprehendible” how the Belarussian topflight is continuing to stage matches during the coronavirus pandemic. While the top division of every other league in Europe is postponed, the Belarussian Premier League is continuing to be played in front of fans.

Photo: GettyLast weekend, a capacity crowd of 3,000 watched FC Minsk play Dinamo Minsk in the capital’s derby fixture, part of a full round of eight fixtures that went ahead. “Frankly, it’s not comprehendible how this can be going on,” Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, general secretary of the FIFPro players’ union, said. “Yes, there are players who are reaching out concerned.”

2020-03-31T17: 17: 48.040Z

ECB announce £61m coronavirus package during “biggest challenge in history”Chief Executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison says they are “facing the biggest challenge in its history” as a huge coronavirus financial package was announced. Harrison stakes the whole season could potentially be lost as all levels of cricket are currently suspended. The ECB have offered a £61m package to address issues at all levels of the game. £41m will go to the professional game, with around £20m at grassroots level. ECB say all the money has come from inside the organisation. “It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the biggest challenge the ECB have faced in their history,” said Harrison on a conference call today. “The extensive cancellations from Olympics to the Euros to Grand Prixs – the impact on the sports environment is massive. We won’t know the full impact for a few months.“We are aware the effects will be long standing and they will be very significant on us. We are trying to work around the clock to understand that impact and take some short term steps to help counties and recreational cubs to get through the immediate impact.“To help cricket get through this we are today announcing a stimulus package – an emergency funding package of £60m across the recreational and professional game. In line with our objectives for funding for all from elite cricket including MCC, counties and county cricket boards. There is £40 million in cash for immediate and then £20million in interest free loans. This is to give certainty in these extremely difficult times to keep the lights on.”

2020-03-31T17: 10: 37.286Z

Steve Clarke takes wage cutScotland manager Steve Clarke has taken a 10 per cent wage reduction as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact sport financially.A reported 50 per cent of the Scottish FA – including chief executive Ian Maxwell – have been placed on furlough leave.Photo: GettySFA president Rod Petrie said in a statement: “The Scottish FA board has agreed measures to safeguard employment of staff and mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 to the governing body.”I am grateful to our people for their efforts in adapting to these challenging and unprecedented times”.

2020-03-31T16: 44: 06.080Z

Joe Root has stressed the importance of not overworking players should the postponed international cricket matches need to be squeezed in during the winter.England’s two Tests against Sri Lanks have already been cancelled, while their three-match series against West Indies in June looks likely to be postponed. After that, they are due to face Pakistan in three Tests. But England’s winter is already brutally busy, with a white-ball tour of India, then the T20 World Cup in Australia. After Christmas they play five Tests in India and are due for a white-ball tour of South Africa, but that could be moved to December.Photo: Getty“It would be a very tough winter,” said England captain Root. “It would be a huge amount of workload on some of the players, especially the multi-format ones. “If it goes ahead that way, we will have to be able to adapt, and look at the size of squads we take over. We will have to make sure guys are not overworked.”The ECB were this afternoon due to announce a bailout package for counties and clubs suffering financial losses due to coronavirus.

2020-03-31T16: 26: 12.760Z

What impacts will the new Olympics date have on different sports?The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been pushed back by exactly a year after the coronavirus outbreak forced its postponement on Monday. The IOC confirmed the Games will now begin on July 23, 2021 and run until August 8, 2021, which – while certainly a better option than a spring Olympics – comes with ramifications of its own. So here, we take a look at what the rearranged Games mean for some of the biggest events and championships. AquaticsThe FINA World Championships – which include the Olympic disciplines of swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo – are scheduled for July/August next year, meaning a direct clash with the Tokyo Games. FINA have already confirmed that they will “examine a revision to the proposed dates”. Boxing The 2021 AIBA World Championships are due to take place in New Delhi. Though the AIBA are currently barred from running the Olympic competition by the IOC, they have said they will rearrange their calendar with the new dates in mind. Cycling The UCI holds World Championships in all four of its Olympic disciplines – BMX, mountain biking, track and road – on an annual basis and so may not necessarily need too much rearranging. One big change, however, is that from 2021 the UCI has committed to moving the track championships from their usual February/March slot to the autumn, meaning athletes will no longer have the competition as part of their Olympic build-up. FootballThe impact on the football calendar should be minimal, with the men’s European Championships and Copa America that were postponed this year taking place earlier in the summer. The Women’s European Championships are already expected to be moved to 2022. Tennis The new dates of the Games do not interfere with tennis’ major events any more than they would have this year, with Wimbledon coming a month before and the US Open beginning three weeks later.

2020-03-31T15: 46: 38.820Z

National League announces indefinite suspensionsThe National League has announced it has suspended its three divisions indefinitely with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to hit sport. A number of lower league clubs have already been impacted, step 3-7 of Non League football ruled null and void. Discussions regarding the season’s completion have continued, the National League now confirming its the seasons are subject to an undetermined postponement. Photo: GettyA statement read: “The National League Board met earlier today and has reviewed its prior decision to suspend the competition until at least 3rd April 2020.”In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the Board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely.”The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with The Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season.”The leagues impacted are the National League, National League North and National League South.

2020-03-31T15: 10: 03.003Z

Darts players to receive financial packageThe Professional Darts Players Association (PDPA) have revealed they are to provide a financial package to help players during the coronavirus pandemic.All the events on the PDC tour have been postponed, with all tour members eligible for help. An emergency handout of £1,000 is available for any player in need of immediate financial assistance. They have also opened a further fund for financial assistance which will be taken out of future prize moneyA joint statement from the PDC and PDPA read: “As always, our members’ health and wellbeing is our utmost priority.”Additionally, the financial impact on our members due to the pandemic is something which we and the PDC continue to monitor daily.”Therefore, for our Members’ benefit we announce the following: An Immediate Emergency Fund of up to £1,000 for any Tour Card Holder in real need of immediate financial assistance.”This fund is specifically for members who are currently suffering a real negative financial impact due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This applied-for payment will be non-repayable.”A PDPA/PDC Hardship Fund for any Tour Card Holder who requires further financial support in the months ahead in the form of an advance against future prize money. The details for this fund will be forwarded to all Tour Card Holders in due course.”

2020-03-31T10: 30: 07.000Z

Pogba worth just £31m?Manchester United are one of a number of clubs who could miss out on millions in transfer revenue due to the coronavirus, according to analysis conducted by the CIES Football Observatory.With all football across Europe on pause for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, clubs are approaching the transfer window amid an impending economic crisis.League seasons may not be completed before the June 30 cut-off date proposed by governing bodies, which is also the end date for expiring contracts, both permanent and those on temporary loan deals.As such clubs are predicted to see a vast reduction in value of their players.Paul Pogba’s future remains a big talking point, with his future at Old Trafford far from certain amid interest from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.Pogba has barely played this season due to a string of injuries and will enter the final 12 months of his contract in July, though the club are able to trigger a one-year extension.United are understood to want well over £100million to enter into negotiations over a transfer , though CIES Football Observatory report his value is closer to £58m and his lack of playing time and length of contract actually makes Pogba worth closer to £31m.Pogba is one of a number of examples the study shows, with Europe’s big five leagues – Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga – in total estimated to lose £8.31billion in player value.Premier League champions Manchester City will see the biggest monetary hit with £368.30m taken off their worth, estimated to be around 30.1 per cent of their total.Marseille will lose £86.74m, considerably less than City but it represents 37.9% of their total – the biggest across the big five. Inter Milan are not far behind with 35.7%.

2020-03-31T10: 15: 11.600Z

Tottenham cut non-playing staff wagesTottenham have cut the wages of all 550 of the club’s non-playing staff by 20 per cent for April and May, as chairman Daniel Levy urged people “to wake up to the enormity of what is happening around us” during the coronavirus pandemic.In a heartfelt statement, Levy said he hoped players and coaches would also “do their bit”, as talks continue between the Premier League, clubs and the Professional Footballers’ Association over wage cuts or deferrals during football’s shutdown.Levy, who last month warned that the crisis could “undermine the long-term stability” of Tottenham, warned that “many clubs whether big or small may struggle to exist” after the crisis.The 58-year-old businessman backed UK government’s social distancing measures and described the decision to “effectively close down economies” across the world as the most impactful development of his lifetime.The chairman also appealed for perspective and said football cannot continue to “operate in a bubble” while the death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak continues to rise.He said: “The decision by governments around the world to effectively close down economies with unheard of peacetime impacts on civil liberties in order to minimise the terrible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the right one to protect human lives.

2020-03-31T09: 52: 32.693Z

Chris Ashton: I felt terrible, I’m sure I had coronavirusHarlequins wing Chris Ashton believes he had coronavirus after being bedridden by the worst flu of his life.Ashton, who moved to the club from Sale this month , has now recovered but revealed he has been battling illness over the past few weeks.The 33-year-old, who was not tested, explained how he had been struck down by Covid-19 symptoms.Photo: Getty Images“Coronavirus hit me hard,” Ashton told the BBC. “I had fever, a sore throat, aches, loss of smell and taste. I was pretty whacked for a whole week. Now my mum has got it because she was here helping with the kids. She is 63, so not good. “Melissa [Ashton’s wife] is all right, though, she’s Serbian. She is rock solid.“No [I didn’t get tested], not enough tests are there. I just went off symptoms and how bad I felt. I couldn’t get out of bed. I am never really ill.”Asked if it was the worst flu he has ever had, Ashton replied: “Yeah, definitely. Normally you get flu for two days, three days maximum. This was not going anywhere for a while. I tried to train and stuff, but I just couldn’t do it.”Ashton, who has played 44 Tests for England, was speaking on last night’s edition of the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly Podcast. He was joined on the show by Harlequins team-mate Danny Care, who also believes he may have had coronavirus.“I don’t think I had it half as bad as what Ashy did,” said the scrum-half.“I had a lot of those same symptoms, but mine only lasted for two or three days and then it petered out.”

2020-03-31T09: 32: 36.333Z

Bellator London cancelled Bellator London has become the latest sporting event to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The promotion was scheduled to return to the capital on May 16 for a card that was scheduled to host the MMA debut of former England rugby international James Haskell.Haskell, who retired from rugby last May, joined Bellator’s heavyweight division and was set to make his bow against an opponent still to be named.Bellator MMABut due to the ongoing safety concerns that have seen sporting events across the globe cancelled, Bellator officials have postponed their next three events, including their return to London.The London card was scheduled to be headlined by the bantamweight contest between James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor, a bout that has now been shelved three times over the last nine months.A stacked card at the SSE Arena, Wembley, was also set to host a hugely anticipated middleweight bout between Fabian Edwards and Costello van Steenis.In addition to the London show, Bellator 242 and Bellator 243 on May 9 and May 29 respectively have also been postponed.New dates will be arranged in due course with a Bellator stating: “The organisation will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the events as soon as possible.”

2020-03-30T21: 03: 05.000Z

USA Rugby file for bankruptcyIn the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the board of USA rugby has filed for bankruptcy due to “insurmountable financial constraints”Sanctioned competition and rugby activities were on March 20 suspended indefinitely by the governing body.USA Rugby chairman Barbara O’Brien said in a statement: “This is the most challenging period this organisation has faced and all resolves were never taken lightly in coming to this determination.”While the current climate is of course much larger than rugby, we remain focused with stakeholders and supporters in the continued effort toward a balanced rugby community where the game can truly grow.”

2020-03-30T20: 04: 39.870Z

Mose Maseo urges people to stay at homeRugby league’s Mose Masoe has urged people to stay at home at all costs after he has witnessed first hand the ripple effects of the coronavirus within hospitals. The 30-year-old is recovering from a serious spinal injury suffered during pre-season in January and – despite not yet feeling well enough – has been told he must leave Pindersfield Hospital to continue his rehabilitation at home. The Samoan international has made incredible progress since the injury and has started walking with the assistance of parallel bars. He unfortunately will not be able to compete again, however. “They’ve got to clear out a lot of wards to get in the people who have coronavirus so a lot of us have to go home,” Masoe said on the Hull KR website.”I’m not really ready to go home at all. It will be nice to get home so I can spend some time with my kids but there’s a lot of things I can’t do myself, like going to the toilet and things like that. I don’t want to put a burden on my missus.”We just got the news this morning so we’re still in the dark. When you get a spinal injury we’re at a high risk. A lot of people forget our immune systems drop.”We need people to stay home so we can get back into the hospital to do rehab. People need to stop being selfish because we’ve felt the effects already.”

The Premier League could return in early May, according to the Daily Mail. Financial fears could prompt the restart, according to the report, which states in order to avoid upto £762 in television refunds, a restart with the view of finishing the campaign by the end of July has been discussed by league officials.