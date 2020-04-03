🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Premier League return delayed indefinitely, 30% pay cut proposed for players🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the coronavirus crisis continues to heavily impact sport across the globe.

More from the Premier League…Premier League clubs have “unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.”Premier League shareholders have also agreed to give £20m to “support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Statement from the Premier League: “The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

Premier League season return date postponed beyond April 30The restart date of the Premier League season has been extended beyond April 30 as football continues to grapple with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.Following a conference call involving all 20 Premier League clubs on Friday, it was agreed that the currently return date – previously extended from April 3 – will be pushed back again given the UK’s current lockdown status due to Covid-19.No decision has been made regarding the possible cancellation of the season, with the League under financial pressure to attempt to complete the campaign if possible.It has been estimated that the 20 clubs combined could be forced to pay back as much as £762million if the season is declared null and void.Standard Sport understands that the Premier League also faces a legal threat from TV broadcasters, with a leading London law firm claiming overseas rights holders are exploring the possibility of suing the League if the season is not completed.

Neymar donates £750k to UNICEFBrazilian football star Neymar is said to have made a donation in excess of £750,000 to UNICEF to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ReutersThe PSG forward and former Barcelona star is believed to have made the gesture anomalously, according to Brazilian TV show Fofocalizando.His donation of 5million Brazilian Real will be used to help treat the outbreak of Covid-19 and provide additional support to those affected by the pandemic.Neymar is often criticised for his on-field antics and vast wealth, but this gesture from the 28-year-old is the latest example of sports stars offering financial support to charities fighting the outbreak.

Premier League and EFL clubs fear deadlock in talks over player wage cuts​ A number of leading clubs are increasingly concerned that no agreement will be reached over player wage-cuts, as talks between the Premier League, EFL, Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and League Managers’ Association (LMA) continued today. Photo: GettySome Championship outfits, including Brentford, have already begun the process of unilaterally negotiating pay-cuts with their squads and many other Premier League and EFL clubs believe they could be forced to do the same, amid the deepening financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.The Premier League, represented in talks by director of football Richard Garlick, wants a unanimous agreement for all 20 clubs but the PFA last night outlined its opposition to blanket pay-cuts in a wide-ranging statement. Top-flight clubs were expected to be updated at a shareholders’ video conference this afternoon, when they will undoubtedly vote to extend the season’s restart date beyond April 30, with many still hoping for a breakthrough today.Read the full story here

Silverstone bosses in talks over hosting two racesSilverstone are in talks with Formula One bosses about the prospect of hosting more than one grand prix this season.Photo: ReutersWith seven of the opening eight races of 2020 already on hold and the Monaco Grand Prix cancelled entirely, the British Grand Prix is in the next series of races under threat.The race is scheduled to take place on the weekend of July 17-19, although there are proposals to condense race weekends to two days to ensure all the remaining grands prix will take place. However, with Wimbledon cancelled and Euro 2020 rescheduled from this summer, there are calls for the British Grand Prix to be postponed too, with organisers revealing they will make a decision by the end of April.But Silverstone are confident that even if they have to shift from the original date, the race can go ahead and could amount to more than one on the calendar.Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told Sky Sports: “The majority of the teams are within a stone’s throw of the circuit, so operationally it would be pretty straightforward.He added: “We’re not like a street circuit, we’ve got fixed set-up and infrastructure and we’ve also got an incredibly experienced team, we know what we’re doing.”We can allow ourselves the month of April to make a decision which is sufficient for Formula 1 I hope to get their plans together.”

Man United’s biggest fears revealed… and how a watertight business plan is still vulnerable to Covid-19Photo: PAManchester United’s greatest fears range from acts of terrorism and cyber-attacks to failing to lure marquee signings, writes James Robson.The full list is laid out in painstaking detail for investors on the New York Stock Exchange.And while a global pandemic is not included among the risk factors that could adversely affect the club’s performance, coronavirus may well come under the category of “other events beyond our control” along with “natural disasters.”As a publicly limited company Man United are obliged to lay out such worst-case scenarios when issuing any financial estimates – but they also provide a fascinating insight into the business of running a modern-day football club.And why the impact of Covid-19 will be so profoundly felt by clubs around the world – and not just those listed on the stock market.To read the full article, click here.

Lineker ‘expects’ Premier League pay cutsGary Lineker “expects” Premier League footballers to do the “right” thing by taking pay cuts during the coronavirus lockdown.​Lineker criticised former club Tottenham on Wednesday for cutting all wages of non-playing staff by 20 per cent, and putting a number on furlough, as players and coaching staff salaries remain intact.He wold BBC Radio Four: “It’s the club that has said that the players are going to carry on with their wages, but let’s see how the players react to it … we need to be patient with them.”Lineker, who has donated two months’ salary to the British Red Cross, remains hopeful of word from Premier League players after seeing top European clubs take significant pay cuts.”I’ve got no inside information and if, in a week’s time, we are still in the same position then I’ll start to doubt it as well,” he told Sky Sports News.”But I honestly think we will hear things from players in the next few days.”We are following the curves of Spain and Italy. In those countries, in the last few days, we’ve seen players take voluntary cuts at the likes of Barcelona and Juventus. We are following in their path.”I expect, and hope, and think it’s right, that footballers will do their bit.”

IPL could move, says VaughanFormer England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested this year’s Indian Premier League could be revised as a build-up to October’s T20 World Cup.IPL officials are desperately trying to salvage the lucrative tournament which is unlikely to start later this month with India currently under coronavirus lockdown.Vaughan tweeted: “My thoughts on the IPL.. as it’s such an important tournament for the game’s economy globally not just in India. I would play a five-week tournament Sept/Oct including all players as a warm-up for the T20 WC.. that’s if we are clear to travel by then.”

THST urge Levy to make ‘personal contribution’The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) says chairman Daniel Levy should make a “further personal contribution” to the club’s non-playing staff.The fans’ group also urged Spurs players to contribute – as talks between the Premier League and PFA continued over pay-cuts today – and called on the club to explain “the detail and nuance” of the decision to cut wages of all 550 non-playing staff by 20 percent, with around 40 percent furloughed on the government scheme.The decision came on the same day that club accounts revealed Levy earned £7million last year, making him the highest-paid director in the Premier League.Levy has taken a 20 percent pay cut for April and May but THST believes the chairman and the squad could do to protect Spurs’ most vulnerable employees.”We are aware that no football club can impose contract changes on its playing or coaching staff without agreement with the respective unions, the PFA and LMA,” read a THST statement.”But there is nothing to stop the Club’s players making a voluntary contribution to ensure that the most vulnerable do not bear too great a burden.”And there is nothing to stop the Club’s Directors, including the Chairman, making a further personal contribution on top of their 20% wage cuts.”THST said they had already made both points to the club’s board, and added: “We have [also] strongly recommended that the Club explains the detail and nuance [of the decision to furlough staff] to supporters with far more clarity than it has currently, and we hope it will take that advice. While all businesses, not just football clubs, need to plan for a time when what is currently unimportant becomes important again, what is done now will affect reputations in future.”In these exceptional times, it is vital there is a sense of solidarity across the game and so we also call upon the PFA and LMA to commit to meaningful dialogue over the coming days and to reach a position that reflects well not only on elite footballers and managers but on the game as a whole.”

The Open under scrutinyOrganisers of The Open are considering whether to postpone the 2020 Championship while Premier League footballers are coming under increasing pressure to take a pay cut.The 149th edition of the tournament is due to be held at Royal St George’s from July 16-19 but the coronavirus pandemic means it could follow the Masters and the US PGA Championship and be at least rescheduled.Photo: Getty ImagesMartin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement. Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.”We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.”

Health Secretary​ tell Premier League players to take pay cutAs Premier League clubs prepare for a shareholders’ meeting on Friday via conference call to consider an indefinite suspension of the professional game, Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on top-flight professionals to take a pay cut.Clubs from the Premier League to League Two have placed non-playing staff on furlough leave under the Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme but increasing scrutiny is falling on players to take a wage deferral or cut.Photo: PASpeaking at the Government’s daily briefing, Hancock said: “I think that everybody needs to play their part in this national effort and that means Premier League footballers too.”Given the sacrifices that many people are making including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part.”The Professional Footballers’ Association swiftly released a statement admitting players must “share the financial burden”.But some Premier League teams have made use of the furloughing scheme – including Tottenham in a move criticised by their former striker Gary Lineker – and the PFA said clubs should only be doing so if it is absolutely necessary.A statement from the players’ union said: “We are aware of the public sentiment that the players should pay non-playing staff’s salaries. However, our current position is that – as businesses – if clubs can afford to pay their players and staff, they should.”

Patriots lend plane to virus efforts The New England Patriots have leant a helping hand to the battle against the coronavirus pandemic by volunteering their private plane to transport protective masks to the US. Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered use of the Boeing 767, which usually takes the team to games across the country, after Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker appealed for help in shipping more than one million N95 masks to the States from China. “The Krafts were terrific,” Baker said. “They were a phone call away and immediately went to work on the logistics associated with this and did not stop until they could make it happen. This was a total team effort on every level.”The plane was reportedly on Chinese soil for less than three hours while it was loaded before returning to the US immediately, with none of the flight crew disembarking in order to avoid having to be quarantined.

LaLiga Festival raises €1millionLast Saturday’s LaLiga music and football festival has raised over €1millon (£875,000) for the fight against coronavirus.’LaLiga Santander Fest’ featured a group of musicians and footballers who collaborated from home in an event which was broadcast live in 182 countries and registered a potential audience of more than 50m viewers.Barcelona pair Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic took part in the festival, along with Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez, Atletico Madrid midfielders Koke and Saul Niguez and Villarreal’s Santi Cazorla.Tennis star Rafael Nadal was also involved, along with a number of musicians including Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz and David Bisbal.

Hancock calls for Premier League pay-cutsUK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has joined calls for Premier League footballers to accept wage cuts during the coronavirus crisis.Photo: GettyResponding to a question on the matter later on Thursday during the UK’s daily coronavirus update, Mr Hancock insisted that top-flight players must “play their part” in the fight against Covid-19 by taking salary reductions.”I think that everybody needs to play their part in this national effort and that means Premier League footballers too,” he said.”Given the sacrifices that many people are making, including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part.”

‘No real sense of celebration’ for Newcastle Falcons despite Premiership promotion, says KurdiNewcastle Falcons chairman Semore Kurdi says there is no “real sense of celebration” after the club’s return to the Gallagher Premiership was officially confirmed.Proposals to end the 2019/20 domestic rugby union season for professional and community leagues below the top-flight due to the coronavirus outbreak were ratified by the RFU Council on Wednesday, with it later announced that the final standings would be calculated on “best playing record formula, maintaining promotion and relegation for those leagues”.The decision means Newcastle will replace relegated Saracens in the Premiership next term, swiftly ending an exile of just one season.Kurdi welcomed the RFU council’s swift resolution to proceedings but admitted any satisfaction at promotion will be tempered because of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the country.”These aren’t the circumstances under which any team would want to be promoted, but we thank the RFU for reaching a quick and decisive conclusion,” Kurdi said on Newcastle’s official website.”We fully appreciate the bigger picture with regards to the ongoing pandemic, and how sport pales into insignificance during times of national emergency.”With that in mind there is no real sense of celebration at the confirmation of our promotion – our thoughts just go out to everyone who has been affected by the whole situation.”

Atletico Madrid announce 70 per cent pay cut for players and coaching staffAtletico Madrid have announced that their players and coaching staff will take a 70 per cent cut in wages during the current break enforced by coronavirus. Photo: AFP/GettyThe Rojiblancos revealed on Friday that they would be invoking an ERTE (Temporary Employment Regulation) in a move described by CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as a measure needed to “safeguard the future of the the club”.”[The ERTE] will result in a 70% reduction in the salaries of coaches and players from the men’s first team, from the women’s first team and from Atletico Madrid B, for the duration of the statement of the state of alarm,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Real Madrid legend Goyo Benito dies after contracting coronavirusLegendary Real Madrid defender Goyo Benito has died at the age of 73 after contracting coronavirus.Benito was a rugged defender who represented the club between 1969 and 1982, making 420 appearances for the first team during that period.The centre-back won six LaLiga titles and five Copas del Rey for Los Blancos. He also played 22 times for Spain.”Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors express their deep regret at the passing of Goyo Benito, one of the great legends of our club’s history,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.In it, Los Blancos also revealed they had been helping their former player as he had been suffering from a serious illness for more than a decade, prior to testing positive for Covid-19.The 73-year-old is the second legendary Real Madrid figure to pass away after contracting coronavirus, following the death of former president Lorenzo Sanz last month at the age of 76.

BHA delay jump racing until July The British Horseracing Authority has pushed back the resumption of the jump racing season until the start of July.In a statement, the BHA announced a joint-decision had been made with the various horse racing governing bodies to “provide clarity” to trainers and horse owners. They also outlined proposals to bring back racing on May 1 and, if possible, it would occur on flat with no spectators.”The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced that it will delay the resumption of jump racing until the beginning of July.”This decision was made following an initial proposal from the National Trainers Federation (NTF), with the aim being to provide clarity to the trainers and owners of jump horses and to assist them in minimising any unnecessary expenditure.”The decision has been taken in agreement with the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA), Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and Racecourse Association (RCA).”

