🔥Coronavirus sport news LIVE: Health Secretary tells Premier League players to take pay-cuts, The Open latest🔥

2020-04-03T04: 56: 11.043Z

The Open under scrutinyOrganisers of The Open are considering whether to postpone the 2020 Championship while Premier League footballers are coming under increasing pressure to take a pay cut.The 149th edition of the tournament is due to be held at Royal St George’s from July 16-19 but the coronavirus pandemic means it could follow the Masters and the US PGA Championship and be at least rescheduled.Photo: Getty ImagesMartin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement. Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.”We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.”

2020-04-03T04: 53: 16.280Z

Health Secretary​ tell Premier League players to take pay cutAs Premier League clubs prepare for a shareholders’ meeting on Friday via conference call to consider an indefinite suspension of the professional game, Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on top-flight professionals to take a pay cut.Clubs from the Premier League to League Two have placed non-playing staff on furlough leave under the Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme but increasing scrutiny is falling on players to take a wage deferral or cut.Photo: PASpeaking at the Government’s daily briefing, Hancock said: “I think that everybody needs to play their part in this national effort and that means Premier League footballers too.”Given the sacrifices that many people are making including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part.”The Professional Footballers’ Association swiftly released a statement admitting players must “share the financial burden”.But some Premier League teams have made use of the furloughing scheme – including Tottenham in a move criticised by their former striker Gary Lineker – and the PFA said clubs should only be doing so if it is absolutely necessary.A statement from the players’ union said: “We are aware of the public sentiment that the players should pay non-playing staff’s salaries. However, our current position is that – as businesses – if clubs can afford to pay their players and staff, they should.”

2020-04-02T22: 32: 25.810Z

Patriots lend plane to virus efforts The New England Patriots have leant a helping hand to the battle against the coronavirus pandemic by volunteering their private plane to transport protective masks to the US. Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered use of the Boeing 767, which usually takes the team to games across the country, after Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker appealed for help in shipping more than one million N95 masks to the States from China. “The Krafts were terrific,” Baker said. “They were a phone call away and immediately went to work on the logistics associated with this and did not stop until they could make it happen. This was a total team effort on every level.”The plane was reportedly on Chinese soil for less than three hours while it was loaded before returning to the US immediately, with none of the flight crew disembarking in order to avoid having to be quarantined.

2020-04-02T21: 40: 55.116Z

LaLiga Festival raises €1millionLast Saturday’s LaLiga music and football festival has raised over €1millon (£875,000) for the fight against coronavirus.’LaLiga Santander Fest’ featured a group of musicians and footballers who collaborated from home in an event which was broadcast live in 182 countries and registered a potential audience of more than 50m viewers.Barcelona pair Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic took part in the festival, along with Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez, Atletico Madrid midfielders Koke and Saul Niguez and Villarreal’s Santi Cazorla.Tennis star Rafael Nadal was also involved, along with a number of musicians including Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz and David Bisbal.

2020-04-02T20: 51: 46.116Z

Hancock calls for Premier League pay-cutsUK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has joined calls for Premier League footballers to accept wage cuts during the coronavirus crisis.Photo: GettyResponding to a question on the matter later on Thursday during the UK’s daily coronavirus update, Mr Hancock insisted that top-flight players must “play their part” in the fight against Covid-19 by taking salary reductions.”I think that everybody needs to play their part in this national effort and that means Premier League footballers too,” he said.”Given the sacrifices that many people are making, including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part.”

2020-04-02T17: 25: 22.000Z

‘No real sense of celebration’ for Newcastle Falcons despite Premiership promotion, says KurdiNewcastle Falcons chairman Semore Kurdi says there is no “real sense of celebration” after the club’s return to the Gallagher Premiership was officially confirmed.Proposals to end the 2019/20 domestic rugby union season for professional and community leagues below the top-flight due to the coronavirus outbreak were ratified by the RFU Council on Wednesday, with it later announced that the final standings would be calculated on “best playing record formula, maintaining promotion and relegation for those leagues”.The decision means Newcastle will replace relegated Saracens in the Premiership next term, swiftly ending an exile of just one season.Kurdi welcomed the RFU council’s swift resolution to proceedings but admitted any satisfaction at promotion will be tempered because of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the country.”These aren’t the circumstances under which any team would want to be promoted, but we thank the RFU for reaching a quick and decisive conclusion,” Kurdi said on Newcastle’s official website.”We fully appreciate the bigger picture with regards to the ongoing pandemic, and how sport pales into insignificance during times of national emergency.”With that in mind there is no real sense of celebration at the confirmation of our promotion – our thoughts just go out to everyone who has been affected by the whole situation.”

2020-04-02T16: 38: 50.000Z

Atletico Madrid announce 70 per cent pay cut for players and coaching staffAtletico Madrid have announced that their players and coaching staff will take a 70 per cent cut in wages during the current break enforced by coronavirus. Photo: AFP/GettyThe Rojiblancos revealed on Friday that they would be invoking an ERTE (Temporary Employment Regulation) in a move described by CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as a measure needed to “safeguard the future of the the club”.”[The ERTE] will result in a 70% reduction in the salaries of coaches and players from the men’s first team, from the women’s first team and from Atletico Madrid B, for the duration of the statement of the state of alarm,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

2020-04-02T15: 03: 32.000Z

Real Madrid legend Goyo Benito dies after contracting coronavirusLegendary Real Madrid defender Goyo Benito has died at the age of 73 after contracting coronavirus.Benito was a rugged defender who represented the club between 1969 and 1982, making 420 appearances for the first team during that period.The centre-back won six LaLiga titles and five Copas del Rey for Los Blancos. He also played 22 times for Spain.”Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors express their deep regret at the passing of Goyo Benito, one of the great legends of our club’s history,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.In it, Los Blancos also revealed they had been helping their former player as he had been suffering from a serious illness for more than a decade, prior to testing positive for Covid-19.The 73-year-old is the second legendary Real Madrid figure to pass away after contracting coronavirus, following the death of former president Lorenzo Sanz last month at the age of 76.

2020-04-02T14: 41: 28.000Z

BHA delay jump racing until July The British Horseracing Authority has pushed back the resumption of the jump racing season until the start of July.In a statement, the BHA announced a joint-decision had been made with the various horse racing governing bodies to “provide clarity” to trainers and horse owners. They also outlined proposals to bring back racing on May 1 and, if possible, it would occur on flat with no spectators.”The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced that it will delay the resumption of jump racing until the beginning of July.”This decision was made following an initial proposal from the National Trainers Federation (NTF), with the aim being to provide clarity to the trainers and owners of jump horses and to assist them in minimising any unnecessary expenditure.”The decision has been taken in agreement with the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA), Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and Racecourse Association (RCA).”

2020-04-02T13: 35: 37.903Z

West Ham’s Cresswell: Coronavirus safety trumps footballAaron Cresswell says there is can be no rush for football to return with public health the priority and that, as a father, he is “petrified” by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ReutersCresswell, 30, has been in lockdown with wife Jess, son Sonny and his five-week-old daughter Sadie in their Docklands apartment.West Ham’s last game was against Arsenal, after which manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, bringing football to a halt.“At the start, I don’t think anyone realised how serious it was,” said Cresswell. “Once we played the Arsenal game, football came to a stop after Mikel Arteta was tested, and it came back positive.”Their squad went into isolation and then that was pretty much it. There was no other option. Football had to be suspended.“Here we are four weeks later, football has been suspended again until 30 April, but the most important thing is everyone’s health and wellbeing. Football can wait. Simple as that.“I’ve got a baby daughter and she is five weeks’ old and, I’ll be honest, I’m petrified.”

2020-04-02T13: 13: 53.460Z

Lineker donates £140k to Red Cross to fight coronavirusGary Lineker has announced that he has donated £140,000 to the British Red Cross to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.The former England international, who currently works for the BBC and BT Sport, confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he has given two months’ salary to the Society with the aim of raising a total of £1million through a JustGiving fundraising page.Lineker’s donation comes amid growing calls for professional footballers to take salary cuts with leagues and competitions across the world either being postponed or cancelled amid the spread of Covid-19. Twitter/@GaryLinekerLineker tweeted: “Decided to donate a couple of months’ salary to @BritishRedCross who are doing vital work for those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus crisis.”Feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do this. If you’d like to join in, it’d be greatly appreciated.”

2020-04-02T12: 57: 30.580Z

Man Utd star Rashford raises £150,000 to help feed children during coronavirus crisisManchester United striker Marcus Rashford has raised £150,000 in his bid to ensure children who rely on free school meals are fed during the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: PAFollowing the government’s decision to close schools to fight the spread of the virus in March, Rashford announced he was partnering with the charity FareShare to help feed children across the UK.The 22-year-old, who himself dependent on free school meals growing up in Wythenshawe, had vowed to raise £100,000 in order to feed 400,000 children around the country.And the England international has proudly revealed that target has been smashed, writing on Twitter: “150k raised for FareShare UK, means we are reaching 600,000 vulnerable children around the UK, amazing!! Thank you to everyone that has supported.””There are people in worse situations than I was in as a kid,” Rashford told The Times. “They’re not even getting that second meal at home, so it’s something I wanted to help with.”The number of people not being fed is ridiculous. It was close to one million children who were helped every week by FareShare. When I saw the numbers it was quite shocking.”

2020-04-02T12: 31: 32.000Z

Women’s Euros moving to 2022 a ‘likely option’, say UefaUefa has revealed the Women’s European Championships 2021 are likely to be pushed back a year to 2022. Photo: ReutersThe competition is set to be moved following the recent decisions to push the men’s Euro 2020 tournament and the Tokyo Olympic Games back to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Danish football federation said agreement had been reached on a decision to move the Women’s Euro back to 2022 during a video conference call organised by UEFA with its member national associations on Wednesday.”No formal decision has been made with regards to the potential postponements of the Women’s EURO 2021 and the Under-21 2021,” European football’s governing body said on Thursday.”The summer of 2022 is indeed a likely option but UEFA will be looking to maximise the benefits to the development and profile of women’s football and of the Under-21 when making decisions on the timings for these competitions.”The DBU quoted director Jakob Jensen in a social media post on Wednesday, who called the move “a responsible and necessary decision”.

2020-04-02T12: 15: 57.000Z

R&A deny claims The Open will be cancelledThe R&A have denied that the Open Championship is set to be cancelled, but admitted it could still be postponed due to the coronavirus.“We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement,” said chief executive Martin Slumbers.”Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.”We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.“We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation.”

2020-04-02T11: 57: 45.826Z

Infantino: Football will be totally different after coronavirusFifa president Gianni Infantino believes the impact of coronavirus has united football institutions and says the sport will be “totally different” when the coronavirus pandemic finally comes to an end. Photo: AFP”Football will come back, and when it does, we’ll celebrate coming out of a nightmare together,” he told the Italian news agency ANSA.”There is one lesson, however, that both you and me must have understood: the football that will come after the virus will be totally different…(more) inclusive, more social and more supportive, connected to the individual countries and at the same time more global, less arrogant and more welcoming.”He added: “We will be better, more human and more attentive to true values.”

2020-04-02T11: 24: 08.473Z

Son hoping to complete military service in South Korea Tottenham forward Heung-min Son is hoping to use the Premier League shutdown to complete his mandatory four-week military service in South Korea.Photo: Action Images via ReutersSpurs gave Son permission to return to his homeland at the weekend and he is expected to begin conscription at the end of this month, provided the postponement of the Premier League is, as widely expected, extended beyond April 30.With all 20 elite clubs set to meet via video link on Friday, Son is awaiting confirmation from Spurs that he will have sufficient time to complete his service.Son was given precious exemption from South Korea’s mandatory 21-month military service when he captained his country to a gold medal in the Asian Games in September 2018, but he is still required to complete a shortened assignment, originally scheduled for the off-season.Son arrived in Seoul with his parents on Sunday and is spending 14 days in quarantine as he continues to recover from a fractured right arm, which required surgery.It is the second spell of quarantine he has undertaken during the coronavirus crisis, after spending 14 days in self-isolation on returning to the UK at the end of February, after his operation.Son broke his arm in an innocuous fall in the 3-2 win at Aston Villa on February 16.

2020-04-02T10: 49: 20.233Z

French MotoGP postponedThe coronavirus pandemic continues to bite into the world of sport, with MotoGP’s French Grand Prix the latest casualty.The race weekend, which was set to be held at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans from May 15 to May 17, has been postponed – with the organisers aiming to reschedule at a later date.

2020-04-02T10: 15: 00.000Z

Fornals reaches out to hometown hospitalWest Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals has made a donation to the hospital in his hometown of Castellon de la Plana to aid their fight against coronavirus.While talks are ongoing between the leagues and the Professional Footballers’ Association over wage deferrals to help those within clubs, a number of players have already stepped up to help where they can in their communities.ReutersIn London, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has opened the doors to 50 apartments he usually lets to tourists or those visiting on business to be used by NHS staff and key workers free of charge.Fornals has remained in London during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, but moved to help his hometown hospital after they provided care to his grandfather, who passed away last year.As a club West Ham have been continuing their community efforts. Captain Mark Noble wrote to a number of supporters and Newham residents and will also donate the fees for his Evening Standard column to a local foodbank, while club doctors have been working to support the NHS.

2020-04-02T10: 00: 00.000Z

The Open set to be called offThe Open at Royal St George’s looks set to become the latest sporting event to be cancelled because of coronavirus.GettyOrganisers are expected to make a decision potentially as early as today over scrapping the July event, won last year by Shane Lowry, for the first time since 1945.It is thought the R&A are covered by insurance for a pandemic.

2020-04-02T09: 45: 00.000Z

McLaren drivers take pay cut with some staff on furloughMcLaren have become the first F1 team to put members of staff on furlough, while drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz also agreed to take a pay cut.The team said the three-month plan had been done to protect “jobs in the short-term”.The 100 staff helping to make ventilators for the fight against Covid-19 will not be affected.Getty

