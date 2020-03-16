Coronavirus: South Africa Suspends All TYPES OF Cricket FOR JUST TWO Months

South African team happens to be in Kolkata and is defined to fly from Tuesday. © AFP

With the COVID-19 pandemic developing a global upheaval, Cricket South Africa on Monday suspended all types of cricket in the united kingdom for another two months. After South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared circumstances of disaster, CSA also made a decision to suspend all cricket activities in the national country to support the spread of the herpes virus. “Cricket South Africa (CSA) has had your choice to immediately terminate all types of cricket in the united kingdom, for another 60 days, namely: First-class cricket; List A cricket (Momentum Cup); All semi-professional and provincial cricket; along with All Amateur and Junior cricket,” CSA said in a statement.The death toll following a global novel coronavirus outbreak has crossed 6000 and over 1,60,000 have already been infected globally. It has taken sporting activities around the world to a grinding halt with most events either cancelled or postponed in the Olympic year.Dr Jacques Faul, Acting LEADER for Cricket South Africa asked members and all affiliated bodies to remain from cricket to make sure you can find no large gatherings.”We at CSA … will most definitely use our leverage to make sure that we minimise the impact of the herpes virus inside our spaces,” he said.”Consequently and during this time period of absolute caution and surveillance, we wish to call upon all our members and affiliates to desist from getting involved in any cricket related gatherings along with other transversal events that may are the congregation of many people and/or around 100 people.”The Quinton de Kock-led South African team is currently in Kolkata and is defined to fly from Tuesday morning via Dubai. Their three-ODI series against India was called off on Friday, following a spread of the herpes virus.The Proteas women’s series against Australia, later this month scheduled, has been deferred also.

The two-month suspension means the ongoing franchise one-day cup competitions semi-finals and final won’t happen.In South Africa, the Premier Soccer League, Super Rugby and both Oceans Marathon were suspended also.