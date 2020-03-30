coronavirus-song-out!-chiranjeevi-&-nagarjuna-starrer-track-is-really-a-guiding-light-for-several

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11: 15 [IST]

On Sunday, Corona Crisis Charity Fund, supervised by Megastar Chiranjeevi along with other senior Telugu actors, shared a song on Coronavirus. Well, the outbreak of COVID-19 has indeed affected the whole planet. Hence, Chiranjeevi, alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Varun and Tej Tej have made a particular song on Coronavirus. Sharing the song on Twitter, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “This is a unique song video we recorded & shot while residing at home, to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message. #UnitedAgainstCorona @iamnagarjuna @IamSaiDharamTej @IAmVarunTej #MusicDirectorKoti”. Chiru also influenced his fans to shoot their very own video from their houses with this Corona song. He wrote further, “You too can shoot yourself singing the song on the telephone at your homes & send the footage to us on [email protected] & we will edit & add one to the video. #StayHomeStaySafe A #CoronaCrisisCharity initiative”. In the Coronavirus song, you can see, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Varun and Tej Tej singing the song from their respective homes. Composed by Koti, the Corona song is really a guiding light to all or any the social those who are scared of the deadly virus. The song guides viewers about how exactly to help keep themselves protected and motivated amid this Coronavirus lockdown. The Coronavirus song starts with the lyrics, “We gonna fight corona edhemaina, Chinnadile manalounna dhairyam kanna, jagrathhalu patisthu edhuridham china”. For individuals who are unversed, Corona Crisis Charity aka CCC has collected over Rs 5 crore donation to greatly help the cine workers who’ve lost their livelihood because of the 21 days lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi, to avoid the Coronavirus outbreak. Since the Corona song out came, fans are trending the track on social media marketing. Watch the song here: Discussing the pandemic, India has reported a lot more than 1000 Novel Coronavirus positive cases. The contagious virus has generated major havoc all over the world.