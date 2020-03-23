Coronavirus Scare: Hrithik Roshan Urges People To Avoid Travelling By Train

The Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide and in the country has left everyone panicking. Owing to the same reason, many people are preferring to travel to their hometowns, so that they could be with their families. Many videos of huge crowds at the different railway stations in India have surfaced on Twitter, which is every bit worrisome.

After coming across such videos, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan urged his fans to avoid traveling until or unless it’s an emergency. He tweeted, “ऐसा देखा जा रहा है कि बहुत से लोग अभी भी ट्रेन और स्टेशन का इस्तेमाल कर रहे है। मैं लोगों से request करना चाहूंगा कि ऐसा न करें।। जब तक बिल्कुल ज़रूरी न हो अभी ट्रैन से सफ़र न करें। अपने आपको और अपने सह-यात्रियों को ख़तरे में न डाले। सरकार pro-active कदम उठा रही है।उनका साथ दें।”

Many followers of Hrithik Roshan applauded the actor for his tweet and thanked the actor for influencing his fans in a positive way.

A police officer Pranav Mahajan also lauded Hrithik for his tweet and wrote, “It’s so heartening @iHrithik to see the saner voices from Bollywood. You guys have big following. Whatever u say has a lot of influence & for many it’s like God’s word. So pls keep interacting with people in a *positive *proactive *regular manner. #StayHomeStaySafe #Covid19India.”

NOT COOL! Did Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Violate The Rules Amidst CORONAVIRUS Scare?

Meanwhile, many actors from the industry have urged their fans to observe ‘Janata curfew’ diligently. For the unversed, on Thursday, while addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens of India to observe ‘Janata curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 and said that no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their house. He also asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India’s readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

