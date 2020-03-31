coronavirus:-san-sebastian-&-zurich-film-fests-look-to-grow-markets-given-loss-of-sxsw,-tribeca-&-cannes-uncertainty

José Luis Rebordinos, Director of the San Sebastián Film Festival (SSIFF), and Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), today announced plans to introduce a film market at their respective festivals.

Marking a first for both events, SSIFF and ZFF will include buyers from across the globe, with programming that includes films originally selected to be showcased at SXSW and the Tribeca Film Festival and will introduce new sales projects.

The move signals a broader effort from the film community to support and create a marketplace for independently-financed projects in non-traditional settings. Working collaboratively with both entities, CAA Media Finance is supporting the initiative to transform San Sebastián and Zurich into sales markets that bring together a worldwide consortium of agencies, foreign sales companies, distributors, financiers, and buyers. The initiative is backed by major independent film companies, including Wild Bunch and Film Nation.

“For the San Sebastián Film Festival, the most important thing now is the health of film industry professionals and spectators. But we keep working with the aim of making the 2020 edition of the festival a reality next September (18-26)”, said José Luis Rebordinos. “If the Festival can be held under normal conditions, because the health authorities allow it, we want this edition to serve as an opportunity for films that have not been able to be seen at the festivals for which they were originally selected, to be shown to an audience of buyers and distributors and, at the same time, for these professionals, representatives of the most important companies in the world film industry, to get to know the size of the San Sebastián Festival, its line-up and its activities focused on the film industry”.

“We live in disruptive times which also shatter the traditional festival landscape and threaten Independent cinema. Many high-profile titles are orphans of a real premiere their cast and crew deserve. So we are happy to help out holding screenings for buyers together with our friends of San Sebastián”, said Christian Jungen. “It is important to strengthen independent cinema and to help those titles in their launch for the Award Season. Zurich is one of the worlds financial capitals and an ideal place for a film market since it has a great infrastructure where you can do business in a leisururely atmosphere”. The Zurich Film Festival takes place September 24 to October 4 2020.

Specifics about the film screenings and programming will be shared at a later date.