coronavirus:-ritesh-sidhwani-slams-people-spreading-insensitive-rumours-about-his-niece

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani has called out people who are sending him ‘insensitive’ messages on Whatsapp about his niece for undergoing coronavirus test. The filmmaker posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying his sister’s daughter recently returned from London and underwent test for COVID-19 at Kasturba Hospital after she developed a fever and cough.

However, even before her test results were declared, Sidhwani said people had already started spreading rumours about her health.

“But while the medical report was still awaited, a certain WhatsApp Medical College had already declared her positive. And they don’t just reveal her identity but also spell out where she resided.

“While this so caring WhatsApp Medical College was advising everyone to stay home! There’s no advise on not stigmatising anyone even if they test positive. Not to forget these are our so called ‘friends and neighbours’ who don’t care a damn about the privacy of a young little girl,” Sidhwani wrote.

The producer said his niece has now been tested negative for coronavirus but she will still be taking “precautionary measures” for the next two weeks.

“I would like to thank BMC for the exemplary work being done by the doctors and staff at Kasturba Hospital in taking extraordinary care of people visiting for tests! My niece was all praises for the facility and hospitality extended by the medical staff. Thank you for your selfless service and dedication,” he added.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday after 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country.