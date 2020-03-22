coronavirus-positive-kanika-kapoor-gets-reprimanded-by-the-hospital-for-throwing-starry-tantrums!

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Ever since the reports of her, hiding her travel history from UK from the authorities have surfaced online, netizens have been slamming the actress left, right and centre. Kanika had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules.

However, the Baby Doll singer ignored the instructions and went ahead with her social engagements. The actress not only stayed at the city’s Taj Mahal hotel but also threw a lavish party for her friends. On Friday, the actress was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and left everyone, who attended her party, sick worried!

After being hospitalised, Kanika complained about the hospital in Lucknow, wherein she is currently being treated and told TOI, “I’ve been here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it.”

“I am so hungry; I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here.”

Contrary to her statement, Dr RK Dhiman, the director of Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS said that the hospital is treating Kanika quite well but it’s the latter, who is throwing starry tantrums during her treatment.

Kanika Kapoor, Who Is Coronavirus Positive, Gets Slammed For Hiding Her Travel History

He told HT, “Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us.”

He further added, “Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for Covid-19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star.”