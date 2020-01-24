coronavirus-panic-spreads-as-10-cities-with-33,000,000-people-go-into-lockdown

An unprecedented travel ban has been imposed on cities across China to contain the spread of a deadly disease that has left 26 people dead.

Buses, trains, taxis and ferries have suspended indefinitely in ten areas of the Hubei province, confining some 33 million people to their homes on the eve of Chinese New Year.

In Wuhan, where the mysterious coronavirus emerged, residents said the atmosphere felt like ‘the end of the world’ as a race to build a new 1,000-bed hospital in just six days kicked off.

Officials say the new facility will be modelled on the SARS hospital in Beijing, which was constructed from scratch in less than a week to contain a similar epidemic that killed 800 people in 2003.

The new strain of coronavirus is feared to be spreading at an even quicker rate than that crisis, with cases reported in seven countries including the US, Singapore and Thailand.

Medics in China have been grappling with a flood of patients and a lack of supplies and there have been reports of people being turned away from health centres that were at capacity.

Government officials have warned the bug could mutate and become even deadlier as it continues to spread.

The outbreak prompted governments across the world to jump into action and roll out screening programmes.

Shanghai Disneyland has announced it will close indefinitely from Saturday and in the capital Beijng, major New Year’s celebrations have been cancelled.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830 and there are even suspected cases in Scotland.

More than a dozen people in the UK have been tested for the mystery illness as the health secretary warned there is an ‘increased likelihood’ of cases occurring.