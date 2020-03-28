coronavirus-pandemic-update:-prime-minister-of-united-kingdom-boris-johnson-has-tested-positive-for-coronavirus!-check-out-all-details-here.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, as the unfold of COVID-19 continues.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-keeping apart at his Downing Street residence but stated he would still lead the government’s reaction to the accelerating outbreak.

Johnson, 55, experienced mild signs on Thursday – an afternoon after he answered at the high minister’s weekly question-and-answer consultation in parliament’s House of Commons chamber.

“I’ve taken a test. That has come out advantageous,” Johnson said on Friday in a video assertion broadcast on Twitter. “I’ve developed moderate symptoms of the coronavirus. That’s to say – a temperature and a persistent cough.

“So I am operating from home. I’m self-keeping apart,” Johnson stated. “Be in no doubt that I can continue, way to the wizardry of contemporary technology, to talk with all my pinnacle team to guide the national fightback towards coronavirus.”

Johnson chaired a central authority assembly on the coronavirus on Friday morning thru video conference.

It was no longer right away clear how many Downing Street personnel and senior ministers might now want to isolate themselves given that many have had touch with Johnson over recent days and weeks.

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested wonderful for coronavirus in advance this week. He is in excellent health and is now self-keeping apart at his house in Scotland with mild signs and symptoms along with his wife Camilla, who examined negative, his workplace said.

Queen Elizabeth last noticed Johnson on March 11 and he or she remains in properly health, Buckingham Palace stated.

So far, 578 people inside the United Kingdom have died after testing advantageous for coronavirus and the quantity of confirmed instances has risen to 11,658. The dying toll is the seventh highest within the world, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France and the United States, consistent with a Reuters tally.