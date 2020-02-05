coronavirus-outbreak-may-lead-to-shortage-of-iphones-as-manufacturer-closes-factories-in-china

Supplies of iPhones and other consumer electronics are under threat as Chinese authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 425 people.

Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturer of the iPhone, has closed almost all its factories in China after firms were reportedly told to shut until at least next Tuesday.

The closure could result in a “big” impact on production and shipments to customers if it extends into a second week, a source told Reuters.

Ralph Lauren also said yesterday it was closing about half of its 110 stores in China and Royal Caribbean suspended eight cruises, warning of a $50 million (pounds 38 million) hit to profits amid rising fears over the virus’ impact on the global economy.

While Larry Kudlow, the White House chief economic adviser, insisted the coronavirus crisis would have only a “minimal impact on supply chains, not a catastrophe”, he added that some shortages were likely.

“The coronavirus could spur a step-up in U.S. production,” he told Fox Business Network.

The economic concerns were heightened as the Foreign Office yesterday advised the estimated 30,000 Britons in China to leave the country, days after the US raised its travel warning to the highest possible level.

In Hong Kong, calls were growing to seal the Chinese border after a 39-year-old man with underlying health issues, who had recently travelled to Wuhan, became the first to die in the city from the coronavirus and the second so far outside mainland China.



People wearing facemasks as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, line up to purchase face masks from a makeshift stall after queueing for hours following a registration process during which they were given a pre-sales ticket, in Hong Kong on February 5, 2020.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

A hospital strike involving more than 2,000 Hong Kong health workers and demanding tighter border controls defied pleas from public hospital chiefs for staff to return to work.

“We just want to close the border to protect our local people. It’s essential any non-residents are blocked from entering, especially if they have any recent history in the infected area of the virus,” said a physiotherapist who is a member of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance.

On Monday, China admitted “shortcomings” in its response to the virus, a rare admission of fallibility from the country’s Communist leadership.

The elite Politburo standing committee acknowledged “shortcomings and difficulties exposed in the response to the epidemic”, and called for improvements to the “national emergency management system” at the meeting, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The government also said it “urgently” needed medical equipment such as surgical masks, protective suits and safety goggles and pledged to “severely crack down” on illegal wildlife markets and trade.

Actions already taken by China, including putting millions of people effectively under lockdown for almost two weeks at the virus epicentre, have been hailed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as providing a “window of opportunity” to prevent the virus spreading further.

The virus has so far spread to more than 20 countries and prompted several governments to restrict travel to China, including the UK’s.

Yesterday, President Xi Jinping told top Communist officials: “We have launched a people’s war of prevention of the epidemic,” adding that those neglecting their duty would be punished.



Workers set up beds at an exhibition centre that was converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on February 4, 2020.

STR / AFP

Medical teams from the People’s Liberation Army have arrived in Wuhan to relieve overwhelmed health workers and to staff the new 1,000-bed hospital.

It was built in just 10 days, its prefabricated wards equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and ventilation systems.

A 1,500-bed hospital also specially built for patients infected with the new virus is due to open within days. Despite accusing the US on Monday of spreading panic, China has also now agreed to allow American health experts into the country.

Yesterday, the WHO stopped short of declaring the outbreak a pandemic, but Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the body’s chief, also called for greater solidarity to tackle it, accusing wealthy countries of being “well behind” in sharing data on virus cases.

“While 99 per cent of cases are in China, in the rest of the world, we only have 176 cases,” Dr Tedros said, adding that they had received complete report forms for only 38 per cent of the cases outside China.