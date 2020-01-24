coronavirus-outbreak:-china-shuts-down-part-of-great-wall,-travel

January 24, 2020 | 9: 23am

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, Chinese authorities are clamping down on travel and have shut down normally bustling tourist sites — including the Great Wall of China — in efforts to control the outbreak of the deadly new virus.

The Juyonggang Great Wall Scenic Area — the part of the wall nearest the capital of Beijing — as well as the Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda Forest will be shut beginning Saturday, according to CNN.

The Bird’s Nest stadium, a venue for the 2008 Olympic Games, was shuttered Friday, Reuters reported.

Famous temples also have been closed, including Beijing’s Lama Temple where people make offerings for the new year, as has the Forbidden City, the capital’s most famous tourist attraction.

Shanghai Disneyland, which has a 100,000 daily capacity and sold out during last year’s Lunar New Year holiday, will close from Saturday.

The outbreak also has prompted McDonald’s to suspend operations indefinitely in five cities in China — Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang, Qianjing and Xiantao, all in Hubei province — starting Friday.

Meanwhile, seven blockbuster movies that were set to open this weekend have been canceled or postponed at a time when the masses would normally be enjoying New Year festivities, CNN reported.

Major celebrations also have been canceled in the special administrative regions of Macao and Hong Kong, which have each reported two cases of the new virus.

Eva Kwang, 35, was at a Hong Kong train station Friday to cancel her family’s train tickets to Guangzhou, in southern Guangdong province.

She said she was sad she couldn’t visit her relatives, but was worried about her two kids.

“I think the safety for us is more important than my dinner with them,” she told CNN. “I think I can go back and visit them after maybe one month or two months.”