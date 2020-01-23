coronavirus-outbreak:-china-places-two-more-cities-on-lockdown,-restricting-movement-of-20-million-people

Chinese authorities have put three cities on lockdown, home to 20 million people, as authorities seek to contain further spread of a deadly new coronavirus that has sickened about 600 and at least 17 others.

A government-imposed outbound travel ban came into effect Thursday morning in Wuhan, the epicentre of the mystery disease outbreak.

Domestic and international airlines began cancelling incoming flights to Wuhan, while the city’s public transport shut down and rail tickets could no longer be booked on China’s most popular travel website.

“I was going to take a 1pm train home, but my girlfriend called me at 3 am in the morning about the quarantine,” said Mr Hao, 26, who declined to give his full name.

He arrived an hour later at the rail station and booked himself on the next train out, he told the Telegraph from Zhengzhou, a city 320 miles away.

Others were happy to stay put. “I think it would be safe to stay at home with my family,” said Wuhan resident Ms He, 24, an astrologer. “I panicked a little when the quarantine was announced, but now I get it. It protects both people from Wuhan and those outside of Wuhan.”