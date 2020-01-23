coronavirus-outbreak:-china-places-two-more-cities-on-lockdown,-restricting-movement-of-20-million-people

Chinese authorities have put three cities on lockdown, home to 20 million people, as authorities seek to contain further spread of a deadly new coronavirus that has sickened about 600 and at least 17 others.
A government-imposed outbound travel ban came into effect Thursday morning in Wuhan, the epicentre of the mystery disease outbreak.
Domestic and international airlines began cancelling incoming flights to Wuhan, while the city’s public transport shut down and rail tickets could no longer be booked on China’s most popular travel website.
“I was going to take a 1pm train home, but my girlfriend called me at 3 am in the morning about the quarantine,” said Mr Hao, 26, who declined to give his full name.
He arrived an hour later at the rail station and booked himself on the next train out, he told the Telegraph from Zhengzhou, a city 320 miles away.
Others were happy to stay put. “I think it would be safe to stay at home with my family,” said Wuhan resident Ms He, 24, an astrologer. “I panicked a little when the quarantine was announced, but now I get it. It protects both people from Wuhan and those outside of Wuhan.”
Travellers arriving after the ban went into effect were met with police, SWAT teams, paramilitary guards and metal barriers at the high-speed train station. People booked on trips beyond the deadline were turned away.
Transport links are also being sealed off in neighbouring cities Huanggang and Ezhou, affecting bus and rail routes. Authorities in Huanggang have even mandated indoor entertainment venues, such as movie theatres and internet cafes, to shutter their doors.
The Chinese government has scrambled to put emergency measures in place ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins Friday.
Beijing is cancelling large-scale Lunar New Year celebrations originally planned for the next few days.
It’s the world’s biggest annual migration, one that’s normally festive with people sharing snacks on long train rides home and stuffing big suitcases full of gifts to hand out, as they head home for the holidays.
Hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel in the country and abroad, which could complicate how the disease spreads. Most of China’s provinces already have at least one confirmed case.
But trying to contain a city with millions “has not been tried before as a public health measure, so we cannot at this state say it will or will not work,” said Gauden Galea, the World Health Organization’s representative in China.
“Such a decision obviously has social and economic impacts that are considerable,” he said. “On the other hand it demonstrates a very strong public health commitment and a willingness to take dramatic action.”
Wuhan and its surrounding areas are struggling to deal with already-confirmed cases as the numbers rapidly tick upward, and patients with symptoms seek help. The city is racing to prepare more hospital beds and is running low on medical supplies, including surgical face masks and diagnostic kits.
Two hospitals have been designated for treating confirmed coronavirus cases, while others with symptoms are being told to visit other hospitals daily for treatment as they wait to be diagnosed, according to residents interviewed by the Telegraph.
Researchers are also rushing to find out more about the coronavirus. Chinese scientists recovered the virus from an infected individual and generated a full genetic sequence earlier this month, a breakthrough that experts said would help with diagnosing patients.
Over the last few days, researchers have also released papers studying the genetic sequence of the virus, concluding that it could have originated from snakes or bats, before being transmitted to humans.
Identifying the source could go a long way in helping authorities devise a more robust public health response, said Chen Xi, a professor at the Yale School of Public Health.
“If you don’t know this, you don’t know why the virus spread,” said Mr Chen.
Details including the speed of transmission, how long before a person develop symptoms, and whether the virus can spread before the onset of symptoms can also help authorities disseminate clearer information on prevention and protection.
Global and Chinese health authorities have confirmed that human-to-human transmission is possible, and likely through the respiratory tract.
But Wang Guangfa, a Chinese virologist who reassured the country of 1.4 billion on Jan 10 that the outbreak was under control, has since been infected himself. Dr Wang, part of a team of experts that visited Wuhan earlier this month, thinks it could have been through his eyes, as he was wearing a face mask and not eye protection, leading some Chinese to purchase goggles in hopes of preventing illness.
A handful of cases have been confirmed in five countries, with dozens with symptoms being isolated and monitored.
Governments and health officials have remained on high alert as they rushed to increase measures to protect their citizens, including screening passengers arriving from China. London Heathrow has begun inspecting travellers landing on flights from Wuhan.
Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control has set up an epidemic command centre, and said it would make millions of protective masks available to the public.
In Taipei, the national capital, there was a noticeable uptick of people wearing surgical masks on the metro system of Taipei, the national capital, while employees were spotted disinfecting station turnstiles.
In Hong Kong, where 55 patients are under isolation to be tested for the virus, pan-democracy legislators, all wearing face masks, staged a protest to criticise the government for its slow handling of the crisis and for allowing the family to get on the plane.
Cebu Pacific, a Philippine airline, issued an advisory to passengers who flew from Hong Kong to Manila on Wednesday after press reports emerged that the family of a Wuhan man quarantined in Hong Kong with the virus were on board.
A government spokesman however, said it did not yet deem it necessary to ban travelers from Wuhan from entering the Philippines. A Chinese boy, 5, displaying symptoms is still being monitored.
Meanwhile, in Malaysia, Lee Boon Chye, the deputy health minister, sought to reassure the public that 26 government and specialist hospitals had been identified to handle, monitor and treat coronavirus-related cases.
He added that Kuala Lumpur’s international airport had deployed thermal scanner desks and health quarantine centres, which were now in high surveillance mode.
The Foreign Office has warned British citizens against “all but essential” travel to Wuhan though authorities have said the risk to the UK remains low.
Despite the lockdown in China – and increased concern around the world – some in Wuhan remained unperturbed and ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday.
“No, I’m not afraid,” said Ms Xu, 43, a seafood vendor at a market in Wuhan thought to be the source of the virus outbreak.
“I wasn’t even afraid of SARS – why should I be frightened by this?” she said,referring to a similar epidemic that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people in 2002.
Chinese authorities have since closed the Wuhan market, handing out cash subsidies to merchants to offset a loss in revenue.
For now, Ms Xu is enjoying her 10,000 yuan (£1,100) stipend and lighter work days, and planned to relax in a public sauna Thursday.
But she has set up temporarily across the city in hopes of keeping her regulars.
“I need to wait and see how things turn out. My supply comes from Dalian,” she said. “If the quarantine continues, I won’t be able to send or receive any shellfish.”
Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security. And sign up to our weekly newsletter here.