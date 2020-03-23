coronavirus-outbreak:-anita-dongre-announces-rs-1.5-crore-medical-fund-to-self-employed-artisans

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected many lives economically. Amid all the chaos, fashion designer Anita Dongre has announced on her Instagram page that she is donating Rs 1.5 crore as a medical fund to support the small vendors and self-employed artisans working with her.

Anita wrote on Instagram, “A lot has changed in the last few days… Among the people who are likely to be most affected by these changes are the small vendors and self-employed artisans who contribute to the work you love and admire.”

“Considering the swiftness of the crisis, we recognise that not many of them will have resources to cover a potential medical emergency. It is for this reason that the Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 15 million, to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times,” added Dongre.

She further added that all her direct employees have medical insurance in place, but in case of emergency the fund will be extended to them too.

Her post has received loads of positive response from her followers. Here’s how the netizens reacted to her heart-warming gesture..

We hope other fashion designers from our industry take inspiration from Anita and set a lovely example for their workers during the ongoing pandemic.