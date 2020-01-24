coronavirus-outbreak:-18-million-quarantined as-number-of-dead,-infected-rises

The Chinese city at the center of the deadly new coronavirus became a war zone on Thursday as authorities expanded their lockdown on the city to other areas to contain 18 million people.

The unprecedented quarantine came as officials revealed that the flu-like illness has now killed 25 and infected more than 830 worldwide — and that it can spread far more easily between people than previously thought.

Public-health authorities in Wuhan declared they were in a “state of war” as they locked down the central city of nearly 11 million people, where the outbreak was traced to a live-animal market in late December.

“Strictly implement emergency-response requirements, enter into a state of war and implement wartime measures to resolutely curb the spread of this epidemic,” a committee of Wuhan’s top officials urged.

“Homes must be segregated, neighbors must be watched.”

Hours after announcing the lockdown, authorities moved to cut off two nearby cities, placing under quarantine a total of 18 million people — more than the populations of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

In Wuhan, soldiers and SWAT teams in face masks barricaded entrances to rail stations, as trains and planes out of the city were indefinitely suspended and subway and bus service halted.

People could still enter the city via car, but police were checking those in incoming vehicles for fever, coughing and trouble breathing.

Workers were disinfecting train stations and other public spaces.

“We are feeling as though it is the end of the world,” one Wuhan resident wrote on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform.

Elsewhere across China, authorities moved to halt the virus.

Images from Fuzhou Changle International Airport showed passengers being removed in sealed quarantine boxes.

Beijing nixed plans for all large-scale Lunar New Year festivities, which run this year from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8.

Its most famous tourist attraction, The Forbidden City, was to close indefinitely on Saturday.

Meanwhile, health officials revealed on Thursday that the virus could spread more easily than previously thought.

“We are now seeing second- and third-generation spread,” said Dr. David Heymann, chair of the World Health Organization committee gathering data on the virus.

That means someone who caught the virus at the Wuhan market could spread it to a second person — who could then infect a third.

Initially, infection appeared to occur only with close contact, such as kissing or sharing eating utensils.

Now, Heymann told CNN, there’s evidence that more distant contact, like sneezing or coughing near a person’s face, can spread the virus.

Still the virus is not believed to be transmittable from across a room, like the flu or measles, he said.

Officials also reported the first death outside the outbreak’s epicenter.

In Hebei province — more than 600 miles north of Wuhan — an 80-year-old man died on Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus strain, officials there said.

The other deaths had occurred in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the largest city.

So far, many of the victims were over age 60 and had pre-existing health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension or cirrhosis of the liver, China’s National Health Commission revealed on Thursday.

In addition to the hundreds sickened in China, one case has turned up in the US and patients have been found in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and other Asian countries.

Still, the WHO said on Thursday that it would not classify the outbreak as global emergency.

“Make no mistake. This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency,” said the UN agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “It may yet become one.”

A declaration of a global emergency provides more money and resources to affected areas, but could prompt foreign governments to cut off travel and trade to them.

Major international airports, including JFK and four other US hubs, have instituted screenings for travelers from China.

