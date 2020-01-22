coronavirus:-north-korea-set-to-ban-tourists-to-keep-out-wuhan-virus

North Korea is to slap a temporary ban on the entry of foreign tourists in an effort to counter the spread of the deadly new coronavirus from China, tour operators have revealed.

The vast majority of tourists to the hermit kingdom arrive in group tours from China, generating much-needed revenue for an economy that has been squeezed by international sanctions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

But with the coronavirus hitting Taiwan, Japan and Thailand, the North’s regime appeared to calculate on Tuesday that its ailing medical infrastructure, already under pressure from widespread malnutrition and tuberculosis could not risk an outbreak of the new disease, which causes respiratory failure.

On Tuesday, Young Pioneer Tours, an adventure travel company based in China, said in a statement that from Wednesday North Korea will temporarily close its borders to all foreign tourists as a precaution against the virus.

A manager at another foreign tour company contacted by Reuters said they too had been told of such a move, but that it was not yet clear who would be affected by such a policy, with more details expected on Wednesday.